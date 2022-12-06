Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley Survived by Kids Lillie Price and William True Stevenson: Get to Know Them
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Honors Late Actress After Her Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’
Paying respects. Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson honored the late star with a tribute shared after her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch alum, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, alongside a throwback […]
Actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71, her children announce
An actor known for her work on "Cheers" and "Veronica's Closet," among many other films and TV shows, has died at 71.
Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer
Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter.
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
Jay Leno Finally Shows His Scars From Gasoline Fire After Hospital Discharge
Jay Leno is revealing his face for the first time since being badly burned in a gasoline fire a week ago. The comedian, who was admitted to Grossman Burn Center with third-degree burns after a car exploded in his garage on Nov. 13, is all smiles in a newly shared photo sent out in a press release today.
Famed Actor Dies
Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments
The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
REVEALED: Late 'Fame' Star Irene Cara Was A 'Recluse' Who 'Didn't Talk To Anyone' Before Her Mysterious Death At 63
Neighbors of Irene Cara, who mysteriously passed away last month at the age of 63, recently revealed the late singer and actress lived like a “recluse” in the days leading up to her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although Cara’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, her passing was announced on November 25 after she was found deceased in her Largo, Florida home.Now, neighbors who lived nearby to the Fame and Sparkles actress have spoken out to claim Cara “didn’t talk to anyone” in the weeks and months leading up to her sudden passing.“She was a recluse. She didn’t...
Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle
Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Dying At 27
Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner‘s tragic death at the age of 27 was ruled an “accident” and listed Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was reported by PEOPLE. The cause comes five months after his unexpected passing. Although the cause wasn’t officially confirmed until now, his dad and mom, Kristina Wagner, founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and revealed to the public that Harrison had “ultimately lost his battle with addiction.”
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving
Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy pays tribute to late 'Dancing with the Stars' partner Kirstie Alley: 'I wish you the most peaceful rest'
"You were one of the most unique people I have ever met... easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life," the dancer said.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show
"I guess I'm not Superman," the comedian said.
A starstruck fan sick with a contagious disease met her favorite movie star only to infect her and her unborn daughter
Gene Tierney in the 1940sCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. Gene Tierney (1920 - 1991) was a classic Hollywood star with a Broadway and film career. She is best known for the 1944 movie Laura but played many other roles in the 1940s and 1950s when she was at the height of her popularity.
Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good
NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'
The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
