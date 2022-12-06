ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Us Weekly

Kirstie Alley’s Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Honors Late Actress After Her Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Paying respects. Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson honored the late star with a tribute shared after her death. "Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have," the Baywatch alum, 70, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 5, alongside a throwback […]
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71 following battle with cancer

Actress Kirstie Alley, known for her role in the sitcom "Cheers," has died after battling cancer. She was 71."We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," her children True and Lillie Parker said on Alley's Twitter. 
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actor Dies

Famed actor and former football star Brad William Henke has reportedly died, according to CNN. Henke, who was best known for his role on the hit show "Orange is the New Black," reportedly died in his sleep on November 29th. No cause of death has been given, however, in May of 2021, the actor posted on Instagram that he had a major artery blockage, and he later received two stents into his heart, along with having his spleen and half of his pancreas removed due to a tumor.
Page Six

‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2

Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Late 'Fame' Star Irene Cara Was A 'Recluse' Who 'Didn't Talk To Anyone' Before Her Mysterious Death At 63

Neighbors of Irene Cara, who mysteriously passed away last month at the age of 63, recently revealed the late singer and actress lived like a “recluse” in the days leading up to her death, RadarOnline.com has learned.Although Cara’s official cause of death has not yet been revealed, her passing was announced on November 25 after she was found deceased in her Largo, Florida home.Now, neighbors who lived nearby to the Fame and Sparkles actress have spoken out to claim Cara “didn’t talk to anyone” in the weeks and months leading up to her sudden passing.“She was a recluse. She didn’t...
LARGO, FL
Parade

Toby Keith Shares Health Update on Cancer Battle

Toby Keith is sharing an optimistic update about his cancer battle. In the first interview since publicly sharing his stomach cancer diagnosis last year, the country star assured fans that he was “getting back to fightin’ shape.”. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up...
HollywoodLife

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause Of Death Revealed 5 Months After Dying At 27

Jack Wagner’s son Harrison Wagner‘s tragic death at the age of 27 was ruled an “accident” and listed Fentanyl and Alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) as the official cause, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner, which was reported by PEOPLE. The cause comes five months after his unexpected passing. Although the cause wasn’t officially confirmed until now, his dad and mom, Kristina Wagner, founded the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund and revealed to the public that Harrison had “ultimately lost his battle with addiction.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood Seen In Rare Full Family Photo For Thanksgiving

Those wanting to keep up with Clint Eastwood have very particular options that don’t include many direct lines of communication. Eastwood doesn’t have an Instagram account of his own, for instance. But his family members do and one recently shared a photo of Eastwood enjoying Thanksgiving with his extended family.
The Associated Press

Review: Broadway's Neil Diamond show isn't so good, so good

NEW YORK (AP) — There are some interesting cocktails on offer at “The Neil Diamond Musical: A Beautiful Noise” on Broadway and it might not be such a bad idea to order a Sweet Clementine or a Cracklin’ Rosé before you get to your seat. Just something to help lubricate one of the most puzzling jukebox musicals in years. The show that opened Sunday at the Broadhurst Theatre is quite a depressing trip through Diamond’s life, offering a respectful and, yes, fully authorized portrait that’s unnecessarily boastful — “40 top 40 hits;120 million albums sold,” we’re told — as well...
People

Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'

The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility Adam Sandler is sharing an update on his recovery from hip surgery. The Uncut Gems star spoke to PageSix at the 32nd annual Gotham Awards in New York City and revealed that although his recovery is going well, it's made him feel old. "It's only painful to say out loud," Sandler joked to the outlet. "I say it was because of basketball so that feels a little bit rugged,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy