3 men indicted for double-homicide outside Props Ale House in Niceville
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Grand Jury in Okaloosa County issued indictments on three men for a double murder that took place back on Feb. 11 in Niceville. The three men charged with first degree felony murder, second degree felony murder with a firearm, and robbery with a weapon are:
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly morning crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— An early morning crash in Houston County has claimed the life of a Florida man after the pickup he was riding in left the road, per ALEA. According to a release from Alabama Law Enforcement, Kolby S. Scott, 23, of Alva, Florida, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway and hit several trees.
Early morning Houston County wreck kills one, victim’s identity revealed
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released a statement about the fatal Friday morning wreck in Houston County. According to the release, a 2017 Ford F-150 left the roadway on U.S. 231 near the 8 mile marker, about 1 mile south of Dothan, and struck several trees.
Marianna woman arrested for submitting false voter information
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a woman in Marianna after she allegedly submitted false voter information. FDLE agents say Kattie McCalister, 60, was employed as a paid petition circulator, and stole personal identification information of five victims to submit fraudulent constitutional amendment petitions to the Jackson County Supervisor of Elections Office.
Panama City Police Officers head to Sanibel Island
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six Panama City Police Officers left early this morning to assist law enforcement agencies in Lee County with the reopening of the Sanibel Island bridge. The goal is to help assist with patrolling and any police needs Lee County officials may need. Officers want to...
Public assistance needed in locating missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teen that has been missing for nearly a year. The missing person is described as a white female who is 17 years old. She has been missing from the Spalding County, GA area. She is 5‘3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
FHP delivers food to various Panhandle nonprofit organizations
PANHANDLE, Fla. (WMBB)–The Florida Highway Patrol delivered nonperishable food items to Bay, Jackson, and Calhoun counties on Thursday. “When we’re able to give to the community with no strings attached, it just brings so much joy to our lives,” said Lieutenant Jason King. “It’s just an exciting time to get out here and sweat together […]
Panama City police looking for missing person
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person. Kelsea Taylor, 17, has been missing for nearly a year. She is from Spalding County, Georgia. “She is 5-feet-3 and weighs approximately 130 pounds,” PCPD wrote. “She has brown hair and brown eyes.” If you […]
UPDATE: 12-year-old boy shot five times in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Calhoun County sheriff’s office is continuing its investigation into the shooting of a 12-year-old boy. It happened Friday night at his home on Adam Spears Lane north of Blountstown. Calhoun County Sheriff Glenn Kimbrel said it was an isolated attack and domestic-related.
State report shows crime rate in Florida dropped
Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A report by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement shows crime in Florida has decreased by 8.3 percent. The report breaks down crime in by counties for 2021. The crimes include murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft. Crime in several Panhandle counties...
Man sentenced to life without parole for murdering his wife in 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Calhoun County Judge sentenced a man for killing his wife and driving her body to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Dan Belc has been sentenced to Life-without the possibility of Parole on Friday. During the sentencing trial, Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson heard emotional testimony from the family of the murder victim Judith Belc.
Sheriff to criminals: Change your lifestyle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza on Thursday announced a dent in Dothan crime with his stern look perhaps a predictor of things to come. He announced this week’s seizure of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax, several firearms, and $16,000 in cash from a Chinook Street home.
Walton Correctional Re-Entry Program
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. Tyndall is hosting a holiday party for veterans from Sims Nursing Home. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development. PCB Christmas Parade Preview. Updated: 3 hours ago. Saturday will...
Significant amount of fentaynl seized in Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two and a half pounds of fentanyl were seized from a local man that deputies say was a large supplier in the area. According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Kevin McCray is believed to be importing large amounts of fentanyl to the Bay County area.
PCPD looking to identify Nov. hit-and-run suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Panama City Police Department is releasing more details about a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a local man. The police department is asking for your help to identify the suspect. Police said Joshua Frazier was trying to cross 500 Block East 23rd St. at about 9:00 Saturday night, November […]
Student accused of bringing weapon to Cedar Grove Elementary
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools sent out a statement on Thursday afternoon regarding a situation that occurred on a school campus. The statement, sent by Director of Communications, Sharon Michalik, read as follows:. “Earlier today, we were notified of the presence of a weapon on campus at...
Three arrested, stolen firearms recovered during Jackson County traffic stop
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three suspects were arrested Tuesday in Jackson County after deputies conducted a traffic stop. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say around 1:30 p.m. they did a traffic stop on a vehicle they believe had been involved in a pursuit. When deputies pulled the car over, they recognized the passenger, Tiffany Sherell Pete.
The Panama City Police Department hosts a day of celebration
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Awards were given out. Recognitions were made. And an important promotion took place today at the Panama City Police Department. Captain Kris Shaw is now over the investigative services section. He will now supervise the criminal investigations unit, the street crimes unit, the intel unit, and the crime scene unit.
Tyndall Golden Age Party
A Springfield man has been arrested for charges that could elevate to a hate crime. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is receiving leadership training from a high-end trainer. City Pier Development. Updated: 3 hours ago. We are talking with businesses and people who frequent the pier about the new development.
Bay High student accused of bringing gun to school
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 11th-grade student at Bay High School Tuesday when he was found with a loaded handgun in his backpack, according to a news release from BCSO. Bay High School administrators said they got information that Tyheem Boone, age...
