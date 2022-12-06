Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup - family, U.S. Soccer
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Grant Wahl, a U.S. sportswriter covering the soccer World Cup, died in Qatar on Friday, his family and U.S. Soccer said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
One of America's leading soccer reporters, who made headlines when he was detained at the Qatar World Cup for wearing a rainbow shirt, died Friday while covering the quarter finals in Doha, according to his wife and the US Soccer federation. Wahl was detained in Qatar on November 21 by security staff after he wore a rainbow shirt to the opening match between the US and Wales teams, showing support for LGBTQ rights in a country where same sex relations are outlawed.
