ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Full Court Press Preview: Highland Park Boys’ Basketball

By Landon Reinhardt
KSNT News
KSNT News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pB7ei_0jYfYWkT00

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park boys’ basketball finished with an impressive 18-5 record last season, but it ended in the first round of the 5A state tournament.

“Very disappointing because I feel like we didn’t succeed to where we wanted to go, so, we’re going to make up for it this year,” Highland Park forward Jahmir Kingcannon said.

How does this team make up for it? A state championship. With multiple high-flying athletes on the team, that goal isn’t out of the picture.

“Our whole starting five actually,” Kingcannon said when asked who all on the team can dunk.

Star football player Tre Richardson is trading the cleats for sneakers. After a stellar football season, he wasn’t sure if he’d play basketball, but he’s back on the court.

“Coach Mike asked me, told me, that I should go out because this is the year we should win state,” Richardson said. “So I might as well go out.”

Plus, Highland Park has Ketraleus “Bo” Aldridge, who has multiple Division I basketball scholarship offers under his belt.

“Probably one of, if not the best player in the state,” head coach Mike Williams said. “Just a crazy talent, he makes me look good. Even when I don’t look good.”

Highland Park makes it clear it isn’t just about its athleticism, however.

“When I first came over here, I had people telling me like, ‘You know Mike, them guys can’t run plays. They’re not going to remember plays. They’re athletes, you might have to just dumb it down and let them go,’ and I didn’t believe that,” Williams said. “…I think everyone knows the athleticism that Highland Park brings to the table…they bring a level of IQ, that allows that level athleticism to go up a notch.”

The players can sense their game has gone up as well.

“Without IQ, you can’t really play the game of basketball correctly, so we all upped our IQ, and that makes us a better team overall,” Kingcannon said.

Highland Park begins its season Tuesday against Bonner Springs.

Full Court Press, the Friday high school basketball show on 27 News, starts Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Washburn Rural girls’ basketball begins State championship defense

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn Rural’s younger team still has the same standard. “We’ll surprise a lot of people,” head coach Kevin Bordewick said. The Junior Blues have a new look, but still have key leaders with Brooklyn DeLeye and Zoe Canfield. “We lost some key parts, but we also gained a couple,” DeLeye said. “We’re […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Five Wildcats named AP All-Big 12 players

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After a Big 12 Championship-winning season for K-State football, five Wildcats have been named to the AP All-Big 12 teams. Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah was a unanimous choice at first team defensive end. Lineman Cooper Beebe and running back Deuce Vaughn join Anudike-Uzomah on the first […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Four K-State football players receive All-American honors

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football had four players named All-Americans following a Big 12 Championship-winning season. Offensive lineman Cooper Beebe was named a first team member by the Athletic. Running back Deuce Vaughn was also named a first team member by the Athletic. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah was named a second-team member by the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Hornets split double header at Rogers State

CLAREMORE, OK. (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s basketball got it’s first loss, while the women’s team secured its fourth win in a row. The men’s team fell, 75-68. The women won, 85-79. Men’s recap: ESU started slow. The Hillcats built a 7-0 lead through the first two minutes of the game. The Hornets’ first points […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Ray Bechard reflects on KU volleyball’s NCAA tournament run

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU head volleyball coach Ray Bechard is praising his team for its stellar season, while thinking ahead to the group’s future. Bechard sat down with 27 sports anchor Lainey Gerber the day after the Jayhawks returned from the NCAA tournament. “We have alumni that set lofty goals and records, and we have […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Lawrence Free State OT flips commitment to join Jayhawks

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – One of the top recruits in Kansas is staying in his hometown to play college football. Calvin Clements flipped his commitment from Baylor to KU. His decision comes two weeks before National Signing Day. Clements is the No. 6 recruit in Kansas, according to 247 Sports. He’s a 6-foot-7, 295 pound offensive […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

K-State basketball gets past Abilene Christian despite slow start

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State men’s basketball picked up a win against in-state rival Wichita State Saturday, and the Wildcats stayed home Tuesday for a matchup with Abilene Christian. K-State got the better of the two Wildcat schools, defeating Abilene 81-64. Abilene started out hot with K-State lagging, getting to a 23-10 lead over […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

KU women’s golf reflects on successful Fall season before Spring

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Jayhawks are recovering this offseason, while preparing for a long spring. “[It’s] probably the best that it’s been since we’ve been here, from a rankings standpoint,” graduate senior Abby Glynn said. KU women’s golf moved up 24 spots in the rankings to break into the top 50, which it hasn’t managed […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

KSHAA gets involved in racial controversy

KSNT (TOPEKA)- Topeka High basketball players were allegedly showered with racial slurs and comments from Valley Center students at a recent game. Topeka High employees are now calling for a change. The schools are currently investigating the reports of racial slurs being used by Valley Center students. These slurs were directed at Topeka High basketball […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Ballet Midwest Nutcracker is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend. Friday morning’s performance was a benefit show for all area 4th-grade students in Northeast Kansas. There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend,
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

High school boys and girls basketball roundup

Michelle Hoferer will represent Topeka’s 9th district, as their new council member. Schools continue to deal with incident from Saturday’s Topeka High at Valley Center basketball game. Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker are going head to head Tuesday in a runoff election.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Limited tickets remaining for BGCT Youth of the Year event

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Next week, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Topeka will honor its Youth of the Year. Jennifer LeClair stopped by 27 News Thursday morning to tell us more. The event will be Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the Gallery Room of the Historic Jayhawk Theatre. Kansas artist Chely Wright will perform. Tickets are […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Kansas City area to welcome new $400 million sports complex

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Overland Park will welcome a new $400 million sports complex that will be the home of one of the area’s only regulation-sized skating rinks. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Dec. 7, that ground has been broken for a new, 420,000-square-foot multi-sport complex at the Bluhawk development in Overland Park. She said the facility is part of a more than $400 million, 277-acre, mixed-use project funded in part by STAR Bonds.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Little Apple Post

Kan. district cancels school after threats, investigation of offensive chants

WICHITA (AP) —Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team. Topeka High School's team was subjected to “racial slurs, threats and disgusting taunts,” during a game on Saturday with Valley Center High School, Coach Geo Lyons said in a Change.org petition. He also said Valley Center students used a Black baby doll to taunt his team during the game.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy