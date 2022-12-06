ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hield, Haliburton lead Pacers past Wizards, 121-111

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored a season-high 28 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 23 points and 11 assists and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 121-111 on Friday night. Hield made 12 of 19 shots, including four 3-pointers. “Buddy is an underrated basketball player,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “He knows the game. He […]
