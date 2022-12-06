ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

FOX 43

Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Feed a Local Family: Orrstown Bank

(WHTM) — abc27 and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are teaming up to help families in need this holiday season. abc27’s Debra Pinkerton stopped by the food bank where volunteers from Orrstown Bank were helping out. To learn more about Feel a Local Family and to make a...
ORRSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Nelly to perform at 2023 York Fair

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023. You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to...
PennLive.com

New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane

Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Hershey Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping

Tanger Outlets Hershey is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the East Pennsylvania area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
HERSHEY, PA
WGAL

Many Susquehanna Valley children still need coats

It's our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids telethon. We're helping to get new coats for children in need. The Salvation Army has already given out thousands of coats but many more children need them. "The demand is definitely there. We know that prices have skyrocketed, and we know...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Vibrant Living: The Old Girl’s Club

Visit the OGC, the Old Girls Club in today’s Vibrant Living. A group of ladies celebrating the power of building relationships with all ages. Soni takes us inside one of their gatherings to see how these Lancaster based ladies are staying vibrant.
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Two people, three-year-old, shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police, a man, woman, and a three-year-old child were shot on Friday, Dec. 9, at around 4:30 p.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, per a police report. Police say when officers arrived at the scene...
YORK, PA

