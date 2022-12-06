Read full article on original website
Lancaster hosts its first 'Holiday Extravaganza' for the winter season
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Welcome Center in downtown Lancaster will be "decking its halls" Thursday night. Lancaster and community partners are hosting a "Holiday Extravaganza", featuring cookie decorating sponsored by Giant Food Stores, craft making and even a special visit from Kris Kringle himself. Guests are also invited...
abc27.com
Feed a Local Family: Orrstown Bank
(WHTM) — abc27 and the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank are teaming up to help families in need this holiday season. abc27’s Debra Pinkerton stopped by the food bank where volunteers from Orrstown Bank were helping out. To learn more about Feel a Local Family and to make a...
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
WGAL
Harrisburg woman has made it her mission to get thousands of new coats to children
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Friday is the final day of our 28th annual Coats for Kids telethon, which is raising money to buy new coats for children who need them. Go here to make a donation. The money you donate goes to the Salvation Army closest to where you live.
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities Continue
Another weekend is almost here and there are plenty of fun things happening throughout the county. If you haven't picked out your Christmas tree, here's a short list of some of the places you can go.
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
abc27.com
Local theater company finds new home in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local multicultural nonprofit theater and arts education organization, Narcisse Theatre Company (NTC), recently announced that it has found a new home in Harrisburg. With the help of the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, NTC, which was founded in 2016, was able to acquire an official...
abc27.com
Nelly to perform at 2023 York Fair
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Nelly and special guest Chase McDaniel will be coming to the 2023 York State Fair the summer of 2023. You will be able to see them perform on the Bobcat of York Grandstand Stage on Saturday, July 22, at 8 p.m. Tickets are scheduled to...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Friday that the winning raffle ticket numbers were drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that are part of a fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The two winning tickets, 00194588 and 00185202 were randomly drawn from...
New Dunkin’ opens in Dauphin County with express lane
Patrons at a new Dunkin’ in Dauphin County can pick up orders via a first-ever express lane for the chain. Franchise owner BJ Patel said the new Dunkin’ at the former AmeriGas Propane at 6823 Paxton St. in Swatara Township is the first in the nation to open a quick-service lane designed for mobile ordering only. Basically, it allows those who order on Dunkin’s app permission to jump the line.
abc27.com
Police investigate theft of kitchen appliances in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department responded to the report of a theft of four household appliances at a Lancaster hardware store on Friday. Police responded to a report of a theft that occurred at Longenecker’s hardware store located at 127 Doe Run Road...
abc27.com
York County teachers celebrate new Pre-K classroom
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are the teachers at Crispus Attaucks Early Learning Center. State officials joined the staff to celebrate a new pre-k classroom. This was made possible by an extra $79 million in this year’s budget. The new space makes early education accessible to more families.
Tanger Outlets Hershey Offers Special Hours for Final Days of Holiday Shopping
Tanger Outlets Hershey is offering special extended hours to help with last-minute holiday shopping in the East Pennsylvania area. Top brands for gifting – such as Under Armour, Columbia and Vera Bradley – are stocked up and offering real savings for shoppers checking off wish lists during the final days of the season, including Super Saturday and Christmas Eve. Visitors can also take advantage of special hours on the day after Christmas for even more savings.
WGAL
Many Susquehanna Valley children still need coats
It's our 28th annual Salvation Army Coats for Kids telethon. We're helping to get new coats for children in need. The Salvation Army has already given out thousands of coats but many more children need them. "The demand is definitely there. We know that prices have skyrocketed, and we know...
abc27.com
Park Harrisburg offers free street parking this holiday season
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Park Harrisburg and Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams’ administration will be offering free parking on Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas this holiday season. No tickets will be given in the city’s metered parking areas on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Monday, Dec. 26. Parkers...
abc27.com
Vibrant Living: The Old Girl’s Club
Visit the OGC, the Old Girls Club in today’s Vibrant Living. A group of ladies celebrating the power of building relationships with all ages. Soni takes us inside one of their gatherings to see how these Lancaster based ladies are staying vibrant.
Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police
A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
abc27.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg Police were informed on Thursday that homicide suspect, Calvin Waller, was found deceased in Philadelphia, police say. Waller was the suspect in a homicide case that took place back in November. Police were informed on Thursday, Dec. 8, that Waller was located in Philadelphia and was deceased.
Businesses, residents concerned over human waste in public square in downtown York
YORK, Pa. — Business owners in Downtown York say they have been dealing with people using a portion of Continental Square as a bathroom. Toni Calderone, a businesswoman from York County posted on Facebook her frustrations over people using part of the square in downtown York as a bathroom.
abc27.com
Two people, three-year-old, shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — According to York City Police, a man, woman, and a three-year-old child were shot on Friday, Dec. 9, at around 4:30 p.m. The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, per a police report. Police say when officers arrived at the scene...
