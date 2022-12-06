ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County families still waiting for temporary housing from FEMA after Ian

By Alexia Tsiropoulos
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Many are still waiting for a safe place to call home, even if it’s just temporary. That is the case for families in Port Charlotte months after Hurricane Ian tore through their community.

“You know, I feel blessed to live through it, and we survived, but going through it is something else,” Roberta Grant said. She and her family live in Port Charlotte.

She is still trying to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian damaged her home and mostly all of the items inside, which are now out on the curb.

“We’re getting help, called FEMA to get some help and a lot of people, hundreds going through the same thing,” she said.

Grant said she has filled out all of the necessary paperwork with FEMA, to have this mobile home delivered to her door on Thanksgiving. But the only issue is:

“It’s here, here it is, but we can’t get in it, it’s locked,” Grant said. “Can’t get in it and can’t go to the bathroom in it, can’t shower, can’t wash, can’t sleep, nothing.”

So her family has slept in her car while they wait for FEMA to hook up the power and unlock the doors.

“With that they would run a power line to that pole… But that’s it,” she said. “That’s all they have to do.”

Mike Wade, a FEMA spokesperson, said so far, there are only three households in Charlotte County to have a ‘Haul and Install’ home in their yard.

“In order to place that home we have to abide by all local state and local ordinances as well as zoning and permitting requirements,” Wade said. “Plus, FEMA units cannot be placed in certain flood zones.”

Each locality has to inspect the home before he said FEMA can physically open it for survivors.

“We have issued 27 haul and install contracts in Charlotte County to get units in there as quickly as possible,” He said.

There is more help on the way, Wade said, for those that need a close place to stay while they rebuild.

He said it is important to keep in touch with FEMA as living situations since the hurricane may have shifted, which might qualify you for more assistance.

NBC2 Fort Myers

