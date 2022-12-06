ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dobbs Ferry, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Daily Voice

Help A Hero: Community Raises Thousands For Late Yonkers Sergeant

Community members in Westchester County are gathering in droves to support the family of a fallen hero who spent so much of his life supporting others. As of Wednesday, Dec. 7, just under $45,000 had been raised for the family of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino, a resident of Mahopac in Putnam County, who died in a multi-vehicle crash on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the age of 53.
YONKERS, NY
matadornetwork.com

The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City

As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Groundbreaking: Former White Plains Mall To Be Turned Into 860 New Apartments

Construction of a $650 million mixed-use development that will include 860 new apartments has started at the site of a former mall in Westchester County. The groundbreaking of the Hamilton Green development in White Plains, located at the site of the old White Plains Mall at 200 Hamilton Ave., was held on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to RXR, a developer behind the project along with the Cappelli Organization.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
talkofthesound.com

New Rochelle Woman Sentenced in Hit-and-Run of 72-Year-Old Nurse

WHITE PLAINS, NY — Gillian Getlan, 25, of New Rochelle, NY, was sentenced on November 2, 2022, before Judge Alexandra Murphy in Westchester County Court to a one year conditional discharge after completing nearly four months of interim probation. The sentencing was scheduled for January 2023 but without public...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Historic Fireboat Looking to Dock on Tarrytown Waterfront

The caretakers of a fireboat that just achieved preliminary historical preservation status are lobbying Tarrytown officials to allow the vessel to dock on the village’s waterfront. The John D. McKean Fireboat, which played a major role in rescue efforts during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 and the...
TARRYTOWN, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Town of Haverstraw In Talks With Marina Operator For $14 Million Sale Of Vast Hudson River Waterfront Site

Safe Harbor Marina, Which Leases & Operates Marina Owned By Haverstraw, Seeking Raft Of Financial Boosts From Rockland IDA. The Hudson River marina operator at 600 Beach Road has filed an application with the Rockland County Industrial Development Agency (IDA) seeking a bevy of financial incentives to help them with the purchase of Safe Harbor Marina from the Town of Haverstraw.
HAVERSTRAW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Franklin Square restaurateur found guilty

An Elmont woman plead guilty on Oct. 27 to participating in a kickback scheme with the former director of food services for the Hempstead Union Free School District, who plead guilty on Nov. 29. 56-year-old Sharon Gardner, the director of food services at the Hempstead school district, helped secure lucrative...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Westchester's Trusted Leader In Cancer Care: An Interview With Dr. Anna Komorowski

As part of the Northwell Health Cancer Institute, the cancer specialists at Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital provide comprehensive, advanced diagnostic and treatment services to Westchester cancer patients. This unique regional cancer team provides patients expanded services to move them faster through diagnosis to treatment. Now Phelps’ new state-of-the-art PET/CT scan, the latest in cancer imaging technology, offers patients the world-class care they need, all in one place, all close to home.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home

WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
WESTBURY, NY

