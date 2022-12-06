Read full article on original website
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx drivercreteWise County, TX
FedEx driver confessed to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girlMuhammad Junaid MustafaParadise, TX
Fed Ex Driver Arrested and Charged in Death of 7-year-old Girl. Her Body Found 6 Miles from Her Homejustpene50Boyd, TX
Athena Strand: Funeral service for 7-year-old included a custom pink casket, her favorite Disney songs
WISE COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, a private funeral service was held for Athena Strand in Bridgeport, Texas. Family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes to the 7-year-old, who police say was abducted and killed by a contracted FedEx driver. The first grader's mother, Maitlyn Gandy, shared...
wbap.com
Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability
WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction
DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be. And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
Dallas Observer
Tanner Horner, Who Confessed to Killing Athena Strand, Was a Singer in Commit & Conquer
A Lake Worth FedEx driver and former vocalist for a Dallas/Fort Worth heavy metal group confessed on Friday to kidnapping and killing a 7-year-old girl from Cottondale, authorities in Wise County said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held in the Wise County jail in Decatur on two felony charges...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
Athena Strand to be laid to rest after being killed by FedEx driver
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Athena Strand will be laid to rest in a private funeral service Friday, and her mother told reporters Athena will be cremated. "She will come home in an urn," Maitlyn Gandy said in tears. "Because I'm not anywhere close to letting my baby go." Athena's...
Grief-stricken community 'looking after each other,' following Athena Strand's death
WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.Pink was 7-year-old Athena Strand's favorite color - and those who knew her say that matched her bright personality."I had never seen her not smiling. She was always very happy," said Phil Erickson, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church Cottondale.So a grieving community draped its trees and streets - and themselves - in pink, for Athena and her family. Kayla McConnell couldn't find a pink shirt anywhere in...
GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WFAA
Athena Strand's classmates, dressed in pink, wave to motorcycles in her honor
Athena Strand was found dead in Wise County on Friday. On Monday, a group of motorcyclists rode in her honor - and they passed Athena's school on the way.
Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver
Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
'We'll leave no stone unturned,' says attorney for Athena Strand's mother
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Newly retained legal counsel for Athena Strand's mother told WFAA Wednesday night the little girl's death will be thoroughly investigated and that "any action inaction that led to the death of Strand is something that we are going to look into." Benson Varghese of Varghese...
Athena Strand's mother delivers moving message while speaking for the first time since 7-year-old's death
COTTONDALE, Texas — The mother of 7-year-old Athena Strand, who investigators said was abducted and killed by a FedEx driver last week outside her rural home in Paradise, spoke publicly for the first time since losing her daughter Tuesday night. Maitlyn Gandy thanked thousands of people outside First Baptist...
Wise County mourns the loss of a young child
Students, teachers and staff will be wearing pink in the Paradise school district – in memory of seven year old Athena Strand, the missing first grader whose body was found Friday
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
