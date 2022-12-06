ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbap.com

Mother of Athena Strand Committed to Accountability

WISE COUNTY (WBAP/KLIF) – The mother of the 7-year-old Wise County girl who Police say was kidnapped and murdered by a contracted Fed Ex driver is committed to finding accountability in her daughter’s death. Athena was found dead last week after a FedEx driver kidnapped and killed her...
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Athena Strand's accused killer delivered Christmas gift day of abduction

DECATUR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The FedEx driver accused of killing Athena Strand was delivering a Christmas gift -- a box of 'You Can Be Anything' Barbie dolls -- for the girl the day she was reported missing.Standing next to the now opened box, Strand's mother, Maitlyn Gandy gave a statement about the untimely death of her daughter while standing outside the Wise County Courthouse on Dec. 8. "Athena was robbed of the opportunity to be anything she wanted to be.  And this present, ordered out of innocence and love is one she will never receive," Gandy said while standing alongside her attorney,...
WISE COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Grief-stricken community 'looking after each other,' following Athena Strand's death

WISE COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Athena Strand's hometown of Paradise, Texas is a tight-knit community of about 500 people. And her death has stunned and saddened not just her city but all Wise County.Pink was 7-year-old Athena Strand's favorite color - and those who knew her say that matched her bright personality."I had never seen her not smiling. She was always very happy," said Phil Erickson, Associate Pastor at First Baptist Church Cottondale.So a grieving community draped its trees and streets - and themselves - in pink, for Athena and her family. Kayla McConnell couldn't find a pink shirt anywhere in...
WISE COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

GRAPHIC: Court docs shed more light on murder of Athena Strand

WISE COUNTY, Texas (KSWO) - New details are coming to light in the murder of a Stephens County girl in Texas. Some of the details are graphic. 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner is facing capital murder and kidnapping charges for the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand. Court documents say Horner was...
WISE COUNTY, TX
crete

Texas girl found dead after abduction by FedEx driver

Texas was left rattled earlier this week after a 7-year-old girl was abducted from her home by a FedEx driver. The driver later killed the child according to local police. The body of Athena Strand was discovered on Friday night after the police had been searching for her ever since she was reported missing on Wednesday. Strand was reported having gone missing from her bedroom, and police suspected Tanner Lynn Horner, a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to the house at the time.
WISE COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Firefighters extinguish two-alarm fire at North Texas nursing home

WATAUGA, Texas — Crews responded to a two-alarm fire Friday morning at a North Texas nursing home, according to local authorities. A North Richland Hills official said Friday that the fire – which happened at North Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation – started just after 6 a.m. and escalated to a two-alarm fire. The fire started outside and made its way into the building, according to the spokesperson. Victims were pulled out of the building immediately and the fire had been extinguished Friday morning.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County's ‘Unidentified Project' Aims to Name 7 Unknown Victims

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office is turning to social media in hopes of finally being able to identify human remains found in the county decades ago. For 17 years, she’s simply been "Jane Doe." After crisscrossing the country, she was hit and killed while walking in Melissa...
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
50K+
Followers
370
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy