BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO