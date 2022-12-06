ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Police investigating suspected threat at Augustana College

A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Graceful Boards & Tables

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

How people with diabetes can prevent vision loss

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 90-percent of vision loss from diabetes can be prevented. Dr. Scott Baldwin with Eye Surgeons Associates explains how diabetes can impact vision and how you can save your sight.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed

ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers. State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report. According to...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us. Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

August trial date set for Dinkins

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, the man charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, will go to trial Aug. 8 in Linn County. District Court Judge Henry Latham set the trial date during a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon, court records show. The trial is expected...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of assaulting an inmate earlier this year has pleaded guilty. Court records show Jacob H. Ward, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
DAVENPORT, IA

