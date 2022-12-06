Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWQC
Moline high school students compete in donut eating contest as part of Share Joys Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline High School students competed to see who could eat the most donuts Thursday while raising money for district students in need. The annual donut eating contest is sponsored by Donut Delight and is part of the district’s Share Joys Campaign. Students dressed up in...
KWQC
Police investigating suspected threat at Augustana College
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
KWQC
Graceful Boards & Tables
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -When you own a family-run hardware store but you are also talented when it comes to food including appetizing presentation, why not branch out to do that professionally, too?. Grace Merschman is now doing custom charcuterie and grazing tables via her business Graceful Boards & Tables which...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police
QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
KWQC
Genesis Ambulance Service unable to provide backup service to Mercer County due to staffing issues
MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service notified members of the Mercer County Ambulance District that they will no longer be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues. In a press release sent Friday from the Mercer County Ambulance District, they...
KWQC
Medic EMS update, 5th Ward vacancy, and a special appearance all at the Bettendorf City Council Meeting
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Lots was on the table at the Bettendorf City Council meeting on Tuesday night. The meeting kicked off with a special appearance from Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms. Thoms won at a charity auction the ability to be mayor for a day in Bettendorf and cashed in that card at Tuesday night’s meeting. Thoms says this is quite the opportunity to bring the Quad Cities together.
KWQC
How people with diabetes can prevent vision loss
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say 90-percent of vision loss from diabetes can be prevented. Dr. Scott Baldwin with Eye Surgeons Associates explains how diabetes can impact vision and how you can save your sight.
KWQC
‘Frigid Feet’ walk to raise funds, awareness of homeless experience during winter
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Frigid Feet: A Walk in the Shoes of the Unsheltered is a benefit walk to bring awareness to the Quad Cities homeless community hosted by Christian Care QC on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 8-11 a.m. which will commence from 2209 3rd Avenue, Rock Island--the non-profit’s location.
KWQC
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
KWQC
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured and a woman was injured after a crash in Henry County Wednesday, according to troopers. State Troopers responded to a crash Wednesday around 2:55 p.m. to the 2500 block of 260th Street, New London, according to a crash report. According to...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Rock Island, Bettendorf police apprehended
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Rock Island and Bettendorf police was apprehended. Beau Eversoll, 42, was wanted by Rock Island Police Department for burglary of a building. He was also wanted by Bettendorf police for theft, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.
KWQC
Coffee shop hopes to keep the Quad Cities warm this winter
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A coat rack in Downtown Davenport has some simple instructions posted on it. “Have a coat? Leave a coat. Need a coat? Take a coat.”. The owners of the coffee shop hosting the community resource said it’s great to see their customers give back. “Just...
KWQC
The Market: Bath and body gift ideas and fundraiser for Nest Café
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Katie Thompson, Founder of The Market: Journey to Joy, joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Address: 1800 7th Ave., Moline and 430 North Cody Rd., LeClaire.
KWQC
Putnam Museum hosting Polar Express Pajama Parties Dec. 15-18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Putnam Museum’s annual holiday season tradition to celebrate the beloved book and movie is upon us. Jordyn Strange, Digital Media Specialist, informs viewers about the upcoming Polar Express Pajama Party events scheduled to be held Dec. 15-18. Families will get the chance to enjoy the “The Polar Express” film and holiday activities.
KWQC
Wolf Carbon Solutions presents information on pipeline to Scott Co. residents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Utilities Board and Wolf Carbon Solutions held a public meeting at the River Center, to discuss a carbon capture pipeline that would run through parts of the Quad Cities Area on Tuesday. The route has changed since Aug. 31. the last time the IUB...
KWQC
Latest hot toys for Christmas gift giving
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Miranda Becker, Blain’s Farm & Fleet, discusses many of the trending, hot toys for Christmas 2022. Some truly classic toy gifts are also featured. Blain’s Farm & Fleet has two Quad Cities’ locations: 8535 Northwest Boulevard, Davenport and 5900 John Deere Road, Moline. There are stores in Geneseo and Clinton, too.
KWQC
Burlington transforms riverfront auditorium into indoor ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s being described as the ‘coolest place in town’. An entertainment organization in Burlington plans to install a synthetic ice rink inside the Burlington Memorial Auditorium next month. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment announced Thursday that it plans to open the 60X70 foot synthetic indoor ice rink in January.
KWQC
August trial date set for Dinkins
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Henry Dinkins, the man charged with kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in 2020, will go to trial Aug. 8 in Linn County. District Court Judge Henry Latham set the trial date during a pretrial conference late Thursday afternoon, court records show. The trial is expected...
KWQC
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of assaulting an inmate earlier this year has pleaded guilty. Court records show Jacob H. Ward, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail.
KWQC
Quad Cities Hy-Vee Stores compete during the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Hy-Vee stores are competing to see who can raise the most money for The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. Hy-Vee employees will be ringing the bells in hopes to help them win bragging rights on Dec 8, from 3 -7 p.m. Come see what the stores are doing to win this competition and get their customers for bragging rights, Hy-Vee said.
Comments / 0