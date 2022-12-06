ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Review: Del Toro takes his 'Pinocchio' to very dark places

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let’s face it, “Pinocchio” has always been an odd choice for a children’s morality tale. Of course, lying is wrong. But that’s not the only message the story sends. Even the classic 1940 Disney version — lighter and more kid-friendly than the 1883 Collodi tale — still sends the message that if you’re not “good,” you don’t deserve to be human.
Bethenny Frankel, 52, is a cool mom as she takes daughter Bryn Hoppy, 12, to iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball... after tense interview with Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis

Bethenny Frankel and daughter Bryn Hoppy were each other's date to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball in New York City. The 52-year-old former Real Housewife looked hot in a black leather outfit while her daughter, 12, donned a red dress. It comes after the businesswoman's fiery and tense appearance on Watch...
Brendan Fraser Rejected ‘George of the Jungle 2′ Over Disney’s Low Offer: ‘The Studio Was Too Cheap to Hire Me’

Brendan Fraser’s 1997 comedy favorite “George of the Jungle” spawned a 2003 direct-to-DVD sequel in which Fraser was replaced by actor Christopher Showerman. Several characters comment on the actor switch in “George of the Jungle 2,” with one joking that Disney was too cheap to hire Fraser for a second time. It turns out that was true. Fraser recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that he was approached for “George of the Jungle 2” but turned down the offer because of the salary.
This classic is the most popular Christmas song in Pennsylvania

(WTAJ) — Christmas is quickly approaching and everyone is getting into the spirit, and what better way than to put on some classic tunes for the season? Everyone has a favorite Christmas song, whether it’s a classic like “The First Noel” or the most streamed Christmas song of all time, “All I want for Christmas […]
