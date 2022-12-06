ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valencia, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 4 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Valencia.

The Castaic High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00.

Castaic High School
Valencia High School
December 06, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Saugus High School soccer team will have a game with West Ranch High School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00.

Saugus High School
West Ranch High School
December 06, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

