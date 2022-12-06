Valencia, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Valencia.
The Castaic High School soccer team will have a game with Valencia High School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00.
Castaic High School
Valencia High School
December 06, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Saugus High School soccer team will have a game with West Ranch High School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00.
Saugus High School
West Ranch High School
December 06, 2022
15:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
