Gonzaga honored one its great big men before the game and leaned on the production of another to squeak out a win over Kent State. With Kelly Olynyk sitting on the baseline, Timme turned in a vintage performance, scoring a season-high 29 points to go with a career-high 17 rebounds, beating his previous high of 14 rebounds set in the 2022 NCAA Tournament against Memphis. Timme, who was held without a field goal until the six-minute mark of Friday’s game against Baylor, scored GU’s first three points on Monday and finished 11 of 16 from the field. He also had four assists and two blocks.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO