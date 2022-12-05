Read full article on original website
Gonzaga facing in-state opponent for first time in two years when Washington visits Kennel
As Gonzaga’s program has evolved over the past 20 years, so have the Bulldogs’ scheduling opportunities and strategies. It’s been conducive to playing most of the country’s top programs on national platforms, but not as much to preserving the regional flavor that came with many of Gonzaga’s schedules during the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
Gonzaga women's coach Lisa Fortier hopes more players can return soon
The light at the end of the tunnel is looking a bit brighter for the Gonzaga women. That tunnel, however, has been longer and darker than most fans realize, coach Lisa Fortier and her players acknowledged Tuesday night. The Zags had just beaten Queens University of Charlotte (North Carolina) by...
2022-23 Winter High School Sports Preview: Girls basketball capsules for the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington
The Washington high school girls basketball season is underway. Here’s a preview of the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A and 2A divisions, plus others in the region. Teams in alphabetical order by classification. Records/standing listed from fall 2021. Greater Spokane League 4A/3A. Central Valley (10-10, 4-5, sixth): Senior guard Autumn...
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren, Spokane Quaranteam help get supplies to students
Former Gonzaga Basketball player Chet Holmgren helped give coats to local students. The Spokane Quaranteam helped the students get backpacks.
Gonzaga baseball coach faces fines and probation after DUI charges
DAVENPORT, Wash. - A deal has been reached with the Lincoln County Prosecutors Office involving the DUI charges against Gonzaga University's head baseball coach, Mark Machtolf. In June, Machtolf was pulled over for reckless driving. Police conducted a breath test which showed Machtolf had a blood alcohol content of 0.284;...
Winter weather early dismissals and after-school activity cancellations for Dec. 8
A snowstorm moving through eastern Washington has begun to force early dismissals and cancellations of after school activities. Almira School District: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Creston School District: All after school activities cancelled. Wilbur School District: All after school activities cancelled. This page will be updated as we receive...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued as Snow Moves in Thursday
We are now less than 24 hours away from our next round of snow moving across the Inland Northwest, and the reason we have issued a NonStop Local Weather Alert. The latest high-resolution forecasts are now showing the snow arriving in Spokane around mid-day on Thursday and continuing to fall until the early morning hours of Friday. As this storm is moving in from the west, expect snow showers to start up by mid-morning for Central Washington.
Noah Kahan is set to come to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Singer Noah Kahan is set to perform with opener Joy Oladokun at the Spokane Pavilion Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. Noah Kahan is an American singer-songwriter who specializes in folk-infused pop. While he is most known for his work with Lorde and Khalid he is now releasing his fifth album "Stick Season." This will be Kahan's second time visiting Spokane after performing at the Knitting Factory during his I Was/ I Am tour in 2021.
Snow and cold temperatures set to hit Spokane this afternoon
We are under a weather alert due to snow on the way this afternoon. We are expecting to see two to five inches of snow in city areas.
Woman killed in weekend crash in North Spokane
One person is dead after a crash in north Spokane where a woman lost control of her vehicle hitting a tree and became trapped inside. She died as crews rushed her to the hospital.
WSDOT: Sheriff’s Dec. 6 action at Camp Hope disappointing and harmful
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Dec. 7. You can find last week's update here. With plans already underway to permanently close Camp Hope and move people to substantially better housing, Tuesday’s unexpected arrival of numerous uniformed Spokane County Sheriff deputies and Spokane Police officers and mental health specialists to hand out fliers announcing the camp is being closed was unnecessary, confusing and harmful to residents living there.
Spokane residents not receiving mail
Many Spokane residents say their mail services have slowed or nearly stopped. The United States postal service says this because a rise in staffing shortages is forcing them to extend their employees hours and routes.
Local business impacted by fire on Sprague
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighters responded to a fire at a local business on Sprague Wednesday night that caused significant damage. The property owner told NonStop Local KHQ an office at a used car lot caught fire and a trailer was burned as well. Firefighters have been busy putting out hot...
'This camp is to be closed': Camp Hope residents handed flyer by law enforcement
SPOKANE, Wash. - "This camp is to be closed:" That's what a flyer handed out to Camp Hope residents on Tuesday by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) and Spokane Police Department said. The flyer doesn't have an exact date for when the camp will close, but does list off...
Water main break closes Ray street at 17th Avenue
SPOKANE, Wash. - Ray street at 17th Avenue is closed northbound due to a water main break. Crews are on scene investigating trying to pinpoint the break location. it is unknown how long the road will be closed for.
Spokane Valley deputies searching for car that took off after stabbing
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Flora near Valleyway is back open tonight after one person was stabbed and sent to the hospital, according to Spokane Valley Police Department Chief Dave Ellis. Deputies say two men and a woman were together when one man stabbed the other man, then stole a car...
FOUND: Bonner County Sheriff's Office searching for missing juvenile, Odessa Harris
BONNER COUNTY, Wash. - Odessa Harris has been found and is home safe. Last Updated: Dec. 6 at 12:20 p.m. The Bonner County Sheriff's Office is requesting any information regarding the whereabouts of missing juvenile, Odessa Harris. She is believed to be driving an older blue and grey Chevy truck.
Government leaders in Spokane County plan ahead with more snow expected
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - With more snow on the way, the Spokane County Public Works Department is trying to ease community concerns about what to expect. The department laid out about their plans ahead of Thursday's snowstorm, specifically when it comes to dealing with snow berms in neighborhoods. Spokane County...
Spokane Police Department searching for suspects in two armed robberies
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Dec. 7 the Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to two armed pedestrian robberies in downtown Spokane. The first robbery happened near the Howard St foot bridge in Riverfront Park. A group of people, one reportedly armed with a handgun, approached a pedestrian and robbed them of personal items.
Airway Heights City Council adopts resolution to reduce emergency services to Kalispel Tribe due to $1.5 million debt
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights City Council adopted a Resolution tonight that will reduce the level of public services it provides to the Kalispel Tribe. Citing the Tribe owes more than $1.5 million in contract payments, the City stated it cannot afford to subsidize the high volume of police and fire calls arising from the Tribal property. These services, estimated at a $1.5 million annual cost to the City to provide, include law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Effective Dec. 31, 2022, the City may respond, subject to availability of resources, to calls for police, fire and emergency services arising from the Tribal property where there is an imminent threat to human life.
