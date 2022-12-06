Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska Athlete of the Week for Nov. 28 – Dec. 4?

By Nathan Charles

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week for Nov. 28-Dec. 4. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll are intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes who receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

McKenna Yates, McCool Junction Basketball Junior

Yates was already a problem for defenses the past two years. It seems she’s taken her game to an even higher level. In the first two contests of the season, Yates scored a combined 57 points – 28 in one game, 29 in the other – went 8 of 12 from the free throw line and shot 22 of 37 overall. She was 13-of-16 with nine rebounds, four assists and three steals against Hampton.

Hayden Frank, Malcolm Basketball Senior

Frank took the early lead in scoring for the state of Nebraska when he had a pair of 30-point performances to start the season. The Clipper senior started the new year with 36 in a 67-54 win over Plattsmouth on Dec. 1 then followed it up the next night with 31 and a 54-52 victory over Auburn. It was just the third time Frank has met or eclipsed 30 points in a game.

Mia Hunke, West-Point Beemer Basketball Sophomore

Hunke was a force on the glass in the opening week of the season with 29 total rebounds including a high of 14 Dec. 1 in a 44-33 win over Arlington. The Cadet sophomore pulled down 14 on the defensive end that night to go with four steals. She was in double digits on the glass again the next night with 11 defensive boards.

Wyatt Rowell, Auburn Wresting Senior

Rowell was untouchable at Saturday’s Bennington Invite. The Tiger heavyweight breezed through his bracket to a gold medal with three pins in a combined 2 minutes, 18 seconds. Only one of his matches went over a minute. In the championship he needed just 31 seconds to finish off his opponent.

Lexi Fiscus, Bayard Basketball Junior

Fiscus was a handful for defenses in the first two games of the season. The Tiger junior scored 21 in a 55-8 win against Kimball on Dec. 1 then went for 26 in a 63-19 trouncing of Crawford 24 hours later. Through two games she’s shooting 61%, 50% from three with six makes from long range, 15 total rebounds and five steals.

Brendyn Olledick, Elkhorn Valley Basketball Senior

Olledick was nearly perfect from the floor in a win over Neligh-Oakdale. He hit on 11 of 12 shots and put up 32 points in a Dec. 2 78-32 victory. His stat line also included eight rebounds, seven assists, four steals, 5 of 6 from the free throw line and two three-pointers.

Alissa Brabec, O’Neill St. Mary’s Basketball Junior

Brabec led her team to a pair of dominant wins to start the new season. The junior scored 24 points in a 67-20 win over Osmond Randolph Dec. 1 then followed it up with 23 the next night as part of a 62-12 thumping of Riverside. Brabec hit on 20 of 36 shots and had 11 total steals.

Caleb Caudill, Syracuse Wrestling Junior

Caudill rose to the top of the 120-pound bracket at the Conestoga Cougar Classic on a perfect 4-0 day that included four pins. It took him until 20 seconds into the second period to take down his first-round opponent then was on the mat less than two minutes the rest of the way in a trio of dominant pins that came in 30 seconds, 56 seconds and 38 seconds.

Katelyn Sanders, Lewiston Basketball Senior

Sanders is approaching 1,000 points in her career and brought herself within 32 points of that milestone when she opened the new year with 24 points in a Dec. 1 win over Friend. Her debut performance for the year also included five rebounds, four assists and six steals.

Miles Cleveland, Franklin Basketball Senior

Cleveland was a force in the paint during the Flyers two opening games of the season. The 6-foot-1 senior already has 29 rebounds on the season thanks to grabbing 13 in a loss to Shelton then 16 more in a win over Sandhills Valley. Cleveland also swiped away nine steals during that two-game span.

Lesly Rodriguez, Norfolk Wrestling

Rodriguez was a state runner-up last season and looks well on her way to another shot at the title after Saturday’s Fremont Invite. Rodriguez won the gold at 135 pounds with four pins and achieved three of those in under a minute. Her longest match of the day was a minute and 18 seconds.

Tyson Terry, Omaha North Sophomore Wrestler

Terry was an immovable object in the heavyweight competition at his home tournament on Saturday. He raced through five matches to the gold medal in a combined time of 5 minutes, 31 seconds, scored five pins and completed three of those in under a minute.

Myleigh Weers, Diller-Odell Basketball Sophomore

Weers put together a pair of games over 20 points for the Griffins in wins over Pawnee City and HTRS. She started the year Dec. 1 with 25 points, 9 of 15 shooting, four assists and seven steals then put up 24 points with five rebounds, seven assists and three steals.

Gibson Roberts, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Basketball Sophomore

Roberts earned some playing time a year ago and had nine three-pointers for the season. Now a regular varsity starter, he’s already one away from that total after the first two games of the season. Roberts hit 5 of 9 in a Dec. 1 loss to Creighton then was 3 of 4 in a win over Crofton. He had 46 total points in the two games and is hitting a robust 62% from long range.

Autumn Bartlett, Beatrice Wrestling Senior

Bartlett was simply the class of the field, boy or girl, at the Bennington Invite. The Lady Orange senior won all three of her matches by pin and stuck opponents to the mat in less than 30 seconds each time. Her victories lasted a combined minute and one second ad included wins of 20 seconds, 26 and 15.

Ty Robinson, Maxwell Basketball Senior

Robinson sank 63 threes last year and is more than on his way to blowing that figure out of the water. In just two games of the new season he’s already hit eight in 13 attempts for a shooting percentage of 62%. Behind those numbers he also produced two 16-point games.

Madisen Petersen, Crofton/Bloomfield Wrestling

Petersen claimed gold her first time out at the O’Neill Invite with four pins on her way to the 125-pound championship. Her victories were all under a minute and three of the four were over in 30 seconds or less. In the semifinals she needed just 23 seconds for the pin.

Zaili Benish, Leyton Basketball Sophomore

Benish was really good last year as a freshman when she averaged 21 points per game and shot the ball at 45%. And while that was good she’s already setting a higher bar for the new season. In a 70-18 win over Kimball, Benish scored 35 points and needed just 13 field goals to reach that number in what was a very efficient shooting night. Twenty-one of those points game on seven three-pointers.