Mosley girls soccer rolls past Bay for home shutout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team cruised past Bay 8-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night.
The Dolphins improved to 4-1 and will visit Leon on Wednesday, December 7.
The Tornadoes fell to 2-3 and will host Freeport on Wednesday, December 7.
