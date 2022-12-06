ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Haven, FL

Mosley girls soccer rolls past Bay for home shutout

By Sam Granville
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley girls soccer team cruised past Bay 8-0 at Tommy Oliver Stadium Monday night.

The Dolphins improved to 4-1 and will visit Leon on Wednesday, December 7.

The Tornadoes fell to 2-3 and will host Freeport on Wednesday, December 7.

WMBB

