Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia.

James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via video from the jail on Monday.

The probable cause statement stated that the alleged victim was sleeping in a tent in a homeless camp near Clark Lane when Dillender stabbed him with a knife. The victim was in a tent with a woman who previously in a relationship with Dillender.

The victim suffered a stab wound in the middle of his back between his shoulder blades. He said his doctor told him the wound was "one inch away from his heart," according to the probable cause statement.

Dillender was identified in a photo lineup.

