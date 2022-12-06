ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1100DM_0jYfUkaH00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Boone County man was arrested and charged Saturday for the stabbing of a homeless man on May 25 in Columbia.

James Dillender, 54, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail. He appeared for his first court appearance via video from the jail on Monday.

The probable cause statement stated that the alleged victim was sleeping in a tent in a homeless camp near Clark Lane when Dillender stabbed him with a knife. The victim was in a tent with a woman who previously in a relationship with Dillender.

The victim suffered a stab wound in the middle of his back between his shoulder blades. He said his doctor told him the wound was "one inch away from his heart," according to the probable cause statement.

Dillender was identified in a photo lineup.

The post Columbia man charged in May 25 stabbing of homeless man appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond

The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center prisoner dies

A 27-year-old prisoner at the Jefferson City Correctional Center (JCCC) was pronounced dead on Thursday. In a press release from the Department of Corrections, officials said Colton Smith was pronounced dead at 1:14 am at Capital Region Medical Center. Smith had been in JCCC since 2017. He was serving a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kchi.com

Brookfield Man Arrested In Macon County

A Brookfield man was arrested by State Troopers in Macon County. Fifty-eight-year-old Jerry W Yochim was arrested Thursday at about 12:50 pm for alleged DWI with drugs and driving while suspended – third or more offense. They were processed and released.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault

Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police have identified the Columbia man killed Wednesday night in a pedestrian-involved crash. According to the Columbia Police Department, the crash happened in the 3200 block of Clark Lane around 7:15 p.m. Police said Louis F. Estrada Jr., 63, tried to cross Clark Lane when a vehicle traveling eastbound hit him. Estrada The post Police identify Columbia man killed in pedestrian-involved crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County man accused of killing his girlfriend posts $25,000 bond

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man accused of killing his girlfriend on Nov. 27 has posted bond. Joshua Wilbers, 23, is accused of shooting and killing Hallie Phillips, 20. He is charged with first-degree manslaughter and armed criminal action. A $25,000 bond was set after Wilbers' attorney argued he is not a risk The post Cole County man accused of killing his girlfriend posts $25,000 bond appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Fulton man arrested with 33 grams of methamphetamine

A Fulton man is arrested on drug charges during proactive patrol operations in Callaway County. Gerald Wolfe, 36, was arrested Wednesday after he was stopped by a deputy on Route C. The sheriff reports deputies found 33 grams of methamphetamine and other controlled substances in Wolfe’s possession. He’s been...
FULTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies

MACON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Macon man accused of abandoning a litter of puppies faces possible charges. According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrested Logan J. Hoag, Wednesday on five counts of animal neglect. Deputies said a tip from the community led them to investigate Hoag for abandoning the puppies. On Tuesday, a The post Macon County deputies arrest man accused of abandoning puppies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACON COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
RICHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department responded to a vehicle crash with injuries Thursday morning on West Edgewood Drive at South Country Club Drive. The scene investigation revealed Christine Sandidge, 55, of California, Missouri, was driving eastbound in her 2005 Nissan Sentra and turned left into the path of Douglas Platter, who The post Injuries reported in Jefferson City crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
khqa.com

Police: Macon man facing charges for dumping puppies on roadside

MACON COUNTY, MO. (KHQA) — A Macon, Mo., man has been arrested for animal neglect after deputies say he dumped five puppies along a roadway. A Macon County deputy on Tuesday responded to Southwest Boulevard just outside of the Macon City limits regarding a litter of puppies that were abandoned along a roadside. A deputy rescued the puppies and took them to the Linn County Animal Shelter for care, according to the Macon County, Missouri Sheriff's Office.
MACON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man who was accused of killing two people in 2020 has pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Iseah Jackson, 19, will appear in court for his sentencing hearing at 4 p.m. Monday at the Boone County Courthouse. He is currently being held at the Boone County Jail. Jackson The post Columbia man accused of killing two people pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For December 8, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. On the night of December 3rd, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the Woods Supermarket, 701 East Broadway Boulevard, in reference to an intoxicated subject. When Officers arrived, they observed an intoxicated male passed out on the sidewalk in front of the business. Sergei S. Gladush Jr., 43, Homeless, was arrested for safekeeping and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 12 hour hold. Four days later, Police were sent to the Casey's store, 3050 South Limit Avenue, in reference to a report of Gladush being intoxicated inside the store. Gladush had been inside the store earlier that evening and had been asked to leave. Officers contacted Gladush and told him employees wanted him to leave. He was asked to leave, and he left the store on foot. Officers remained in the area however, and Gladush returned to the store again a short time later. Gladush was highly intoxicated and was not able to care for himself. Gladush had urinated all over himself, and was taken into protective custody. He blew a .324 on the preliminary breath test (PBT) on scene. Officers transported Gladush to the Bothwell Regional Health Center to get a fit for confinement check done. Once he was cleared, he was transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on another 12 hour protective custody hold.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation

A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMZU

Missing teen suspected to be in Callaway County

ASHLAND, Mo. – An Ashland teen who went missing over the weekend is suspected to be in the Callaway County and Fulton area. According to Missouri Missing, 15-year-old Emilee Dubes was last seen on December 4. Her family suspects she may be held against her will. Dubes reportedly does not have her cell phone or other forms of communication in her possession.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy