New Caney, TX

NEW CANEY, TX
Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
NEW CANEY, TX
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting

HOUSTON - A new search warrant obtained by FOX 26 on Wednesday evening is revealing more details into the deadly shooting of Kirsnick Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff. As FOX 26 has reported, Patrick Clark has already been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of November 1.
HOUSTON, TX
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say

A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
NEW CANEY, TX
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)

The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX

