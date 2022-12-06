Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
A Woman Tries to Open Plane Exit Door Midflight Because She Could Not Breathejustpene50Houston, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting
MCTXSheriff Obtains Warrant for Suspect in Peach Creek Shooting. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit have identified the suspect wanted in the shooting that occurred in New Caney on December 5th as 22-year-old Mason Lee Young. Detectives have obtained a warrant for the…
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
mocomotive.com
Man charged and is being sought in shooting in New Caney, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say is responsible for shooting another man in New Caney on Monday. Mason Lee Young, 22, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office. The shooting stemmed from an argument among several people in the residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Montgomery County (Montgomery County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Montgomery County on Tuesday. The crash happened on IH-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound at around 11:15 p.m.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Polk County for aggravated assault, children present
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cory Lilley, 31, was taken into custody on Dec. 8 after the Polk County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call in reference to a female in distress and needing assistance. According to the sheriff’s office, when they arrived on the scene, they allegedly witnessed a male subject actively assaulting a […]
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
mocomotive.com
2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer
Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
fox26houston.com
Takeoff Shooting: Search warrant reveals second shooter involved in deadly shooting
HOUSTON - A new search warrant obtained by FOX 26 on Wednesday evening is revealing more details into the deadly shooting of Kirsnick Ball, also known as Migos rapper Takeoff. As FOX 26 has reported, Patrick Clark has already been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred in the early morning hours of November 1.
fox26houston.com
Lorraine Diaz's cold case murder solved 6 years later by Fort Bend County
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - After six years a family has justice for the murder of their loved one back in 2017. Lorraine Diaz was a 21-year-old out of Houston and the mother of two when she was found in a burned car. On Jan. 11, 2017, around 1:42 a.m., Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a burning vehicle in a rural road off FM 762 in Richmond neat George Ranch High School.
mocomotive.com
2 dead in 11-vehicle crash involving motorcyclist on I-45 North Freeway and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County: DPS
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – An investigation is underway after a multi-vehicle crash where two people died on IH-45 and SH-242 southbound in Montgomery County Tuesday, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting DPS after they received multiple calls around 11:15 p.m….
mocomotive.com
2 killed when car hits bystanders who stopped to help motorcyclist after crash in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people are dead after bystanders stopped to help an injured motorcyclist on I-45 in Montgomery County late Tuesday night. According to Texas DPS, it began at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when the motorcyclist was speeding northbound on the I-45 service road. At the same…
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
fox26houston.com
Man found shot to death in Fifth Ward street, police investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting in Fifth Ward, where a man was found dead in the street with several gunshot wounds. Shortly after 3:45 a.m., officers with the Houston PD said they were called to the 1600 block of Sam Wilson St. near Denver Harbor. Responding investigators found an unidentified man, possibly in his 30s, with several gunshot wounds lying in the street. Houston firefighters pronounced him dead at the scene.
mocomotive.com
Man shot in New Caney after argument, authorities say
A 31-year-old man was shot in New Caney after an argument, authorities say. Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. Monday in the 26000 block of Peach Creek Drive, in a residential area north of Lake Houston Wilderness Park, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
53-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Magnolia (Montgomery County, TX)
The Montgomery County police Department reported a head-on collision on Monday. The accident occurred at the intersection of Texas 249 and FM 1488 at about 5:45 p.m. According to the officials, the collision was between a Dodge pickup and a Nissan van. The pickup was crossing the intersection when it ran off the road and through a wire barrier. It went into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with the van.
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
cw39.com
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harris County (Harris County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident in Harris County. The crash happened in the 7000 block of Satsuma on Tuesday. According to the Police, a small vehicle and an 18-wheeler were involved in the collision.
