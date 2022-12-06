Read full article on original website
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Kait 8
Towns recovering nearly one year after Dec. 10 tornado
ARKANSAS - (KAIT) - A town that has experienced so much heartbreak is recovering. For Destiny Lambert seeing the damage, the tornado did firsthand to Monette. She worked at the Monette Manor for years and formed relationships with the residents. 94-year-old Korean War veteran Golden Hembrey was killed as the tornado tore the nursing home apart.
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
darnews.com
Three reported dead in incident on Highway AA
Three people are dead after a shooting Thursday afternoon on Highway AA, east of Poplar Bluff. According to a press release from Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs, deputies responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 1700 block of Highway AA in reference to numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a heavily populated residential area. Additionally, concerns were raised by neighbors about the well-being of a residence in that block.
Kait 8
Next steps to disaffiliate after denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is working through a new process after disaffiliation was denied in November. This is the first time we are hearing from the pastor of the church, John Miles, since disaffiliation was denied. He said it was devastating when the...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
KFVS12
Murder suspect appears in court in Pemiscot County
We now know the name of the suspect after a stabbing this afternoon in Cape. A suspect is in custody and accused of stabbing of a man in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash begins at 6pm in downtown Cape Girardeau. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Happy Slapowitz begins...
YAHOO!
Woman poses as funeral home employee, takes over $80K from grieving families, Jonesboro police say
During a time of mourning, police say a woman swindled several families out of more than $80,000. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. According to officials,...
abc17news.com
Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say officers shot and killed a man after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri. Two other people were later found dead inside the home. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a news release the officers responded Thursday afternoon to reports of several shots being fired in and around a home on a state highway east of Poplar Bluff. Dobbs said when officers arrived, they were confronted by an armed individual, and deputies fatally shot the man. Deputies then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds. The sheriff said three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave. The Missouri State Highway Patrol will lead the investigation.
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
Kait 8
Locals pay respects on anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dec. 7, 1941, a day which will live in infamy. On that day, Japanese forces launched a strike on a United States naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, killing more than 2,400 Americans in the process. It was a moment that drew the U.S. into one...
neareport.com
Elderly man physically attacked during attempted robbery
Jonesboro, Ark. – An older man was attacked this week in Jonesboro during an attempted robbery. It happened sometime around 4 PM on December 7 (Wednesday) at the 1700-block of East Johnson Avenue. The report made with police said male victim, 82, of Jonesboro, was attempting to get gas on Johnson Avenue. The man said a black female began shouting at him, possibly because he had walked to the wrong car, so he apologized and thought nothing of it.
Kait 8
Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in Butler County, Mo.; accused of killing father and brother
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Butler County. He’s accused of killing his father and brother before deputies arrived on scene. Butler County Coroner Jim Akers identified the victims as 76-year-old Norman Morgan and 47-year-old Timothy Morgan. Justin Morgan, 45, was...
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Kait 8
“Living Library” looks to help students make connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Building a connection with community leaders and the youth around Jonesboro was the goal of the “living library” event hosted at Anne Camp Junior High School. The event brought in CEOs and directors from different organizations in town and even political leaders from around...
Kait 8
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
Kait 8
Mailbox for children’s Santa letters donated
HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - A big mailbox in a Southeast Missouri community will make it a little easier to make sure children’s Santa letters get to the North Pole thanks to a donation. The Hornersville City Hall on Facebook said Brandon and Hope Lane donated a mailbox for children...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist succumbs to crash injuries
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist seriously hurt in a crash last month has died of his injuries. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 30 on State Highway 251 at Country Club Road in rural Randolph County. Jason Barnett, 45, of Warm Springs, was...
