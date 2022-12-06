Read full article on original website
Related
WPBF News 25
Wanted: Those recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to participate in clinical trials
ATLANTIS, Fla. — Bluestar Genomics Inc., an early cancer detection company is initiating clinical trials for early detection of pancreatic cancer and JEM Research, a Headlands Research site in South Florida, is one of the locations taking part. Dr. David Halpert, at JEM Research, is the principal investigator. CLINICAL...
wflx.com
Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency
Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday. While we don't know the exact circumstances surrounding the medical incident because of privacy laws, we do know it had a big impact on the school community.
wflx.com
Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids
On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
cw34.com
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
veronews.com
New COVID-19 infections locally surge last week
The number of new COVID-19 infections locally surged last week, rising 54 percent to 97 cases here, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, cases rose by the same percentage, jumping from 12,155 to 18,761. The number of local people hospitalized here with covid doubled, according to Cleveland Clinic...
wflx.com
How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays
As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
cw34.com
Jupiter High School locked down after medical emergency with student Thursday
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Jupiter High School was placed on a lockdown Thursday morning after an incident involving a student. At 10:23 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County sent out a call to parents and staff. The text of it read:. Good morning, Jupiter HS parents and...
"It's Sad" Parents Upset After 2 Schools Are Locked Down On Thursday
A Code Red lockdown at Suncoast High School in Riviera Beach late in the day followed one in the late morning hours at Jupiter High School, where there was some sort of "medical emergency" involving a student.
wflx.com
Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student
Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All...
cw34.com
'It's a life safety issue:' Greenacres gives Lakeview Gardens 90 days to comply
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — At today’s code enforcement hearing —the city of Greenacres decided the Lakeview Garden Condominium has 90 days to bring the building up to code or face major fines. After an electrical fire on Halloween, residents at Lakeview Gardens were left without power for...
cw34.com
Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Housing Authority relaunches in-person services at new site
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — ThePalm Beach County Housing Authority has resumed in-person services after more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials said staff members have been providing aid remotely since 2020 and have recently fully opened to the public. Families who are looking for any...
Man kills neighbors over laundry room dispute at Florida condo complexs
An 81-year-old couple was killed over a laundry room dispute with their neighbor at a Florida condominium complex.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
wflx.com
Gunta to replace retiring Alonso as Palm Beach County health director
The Palm Beach County Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously 7-0 to concur with Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to appoint Dr. Jyothi Gunta as the director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, replacing retiring Dr. Alina Alonso. Alonso, 66, has been in charge of the department since...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County man transforming lives in Guatemala
A Palm Beach County man sold his business and left everything behind to move to Guatemala and make a difference. Creating schools, he's helped thousands of teenagers graduate and get jobs in their home country. WPTV spoke with the founder of the Guatemalan Tomorrow Fund, Steve Dudenhoefer, about the successes...
Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says
Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
wflx.com
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years. The massive school, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August of 2023.
RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE
STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
macaronikid.com
Don't Miss The Carnival of Lights Featuring "A Castle Christmas"
Head over the the Martin County Fairgrounds every Friday - Sunday, through December 18, 2022, for the Carnival of Lights, a spectacular, holiday lights event! This dazzling, family event features holiday light displays, 150 nativity exhibits, a Nutcracker collection, ceramic Christmas village, a "Non-profit Expo," carnival rides and games, free activities for kids, food trucks, music, live holiday performances by area schools, youth, and talented local musicians, vendors, and more!
Comments / 0