Martin County, FL

WPBF News 25

Wanted: Those recently diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes to participate in clinical trials

ATLANTIS, Fla. — Bluestar Genomics Inc., an early cancer detection company is initiating clinical trials for early detection of pancreatic cancer and JEM Research, a Headlands Research site in South Florida, is one of the locations taking part. Dr. David Halpert, at JEM Research, is the principal investigator. CLINICAL...
wflx.com

Jupiter High School gets extra mental health support after student emergency

Many parents and students continue to have questions about a student medical emergency that prompted a lockdown and tense day at Jupiter Community High School on Thursday. While we don't know the exact circumstances surrounding the medical incident because of privacy laws, we do know it had a big impact on the school community.
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids

On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
veronews.com

New COVID-19 infections locally surge last week

The number of new COVID-19 infections locally surged last week, rising 54 percent to 97 cases here, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, cases rose by the same percentage, jumping from 12,155 to 18,761. The number of local people hospitalized here with covid doubled, according to Cleveland Clinic...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

How to avoid becoming a victim of a distraction theft during the holidays

As we were heading to meet Lt. A.J. Bullard, with the West Palm Beach Police Department, he got called to a crime at a busy shopping area. “We got called to a theft at one of the stores,” Bullard said. “People walked in, worked in a tandem. One person blocks the view, the other person selects the items, hides them behind the bags they walked in the store with, and they leave the store. Most people are in and out in less than a minute.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Lockdown lifted after medical emergency involving Jupiter HS student

Jupiter Community High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning following a medical emergency involving a student, authorities said. In a callout to parents just before 10:30 a.m., the School District of Palm Beach County said the student was taken to a local hospital. "This is an isolated incident. All...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Palm Beach County School District set to change LGBTQ policies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County School District was in hot water with the state of Florida over its LGBTQ policies. In a meeting Wednesday, the school discussed its action plan after receiving a letter from the state board of education last month that says they are in violation of the parent's bill of rights. The seven members made changes to their "equity statement" to become compliant with Florida law.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach County man transforming lives in Guatemala

A Palm Beach County man sold his business and left everything behind to move to Guatemala and make a difference. Creating schools, he's helped thousands of teenagers graduate and get jobs in their home country. WPTV spoke with the founder of the Guatemalan Tomorrow Fund, Steve Dudenhoefer, about the successes...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Convicted killer of Deerfield Beach couple doesn’t deserve execution, jury says

Rosario “Ross” Melici, the Lake Worth Beach man convicted last month of murdering his ex-wife’s uncle in Deerfield Beach in 2013, will not be executed for the crime. A Broward jury rejected the death sentence for Melici by a 10-2 vote after deliberating less than two hours late Thursday. Melici had admitted to targeting Philip Russo, 88, and his wife, Barbara, 78, for a robbery, binding them, ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
macaronikid.com

Don't Miss The Carnival of Lights Featuring "A Castle Christmas"

Head over the the Martin County Fairgrounds every Friday - Sunday, through December 18, 2022, for the Carnival of Lights, a spectacular, holiday lights event! This dazzling, family event features holiday light displays, 150 nativity exhibits, a Nutcracker collection, ceramic Christmas village, a "Non-profit Expo," carnival rides and games, free activities for kids, food trucks, music, live holiday performances by area schools, youth, and talented local musicians, vendors, and more!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

