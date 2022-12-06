ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal

Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
wflx.com

Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'

Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge

RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
wflx.com

Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported. At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
FORT PIERCE, FL
wflx.com

Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes

People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years. Now, they're amplifying their calls for safety improvements after a teenager was hospitalized following another crash just last week. Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the...
INDIANTOWN, FL
wflx.com

SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp

A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy