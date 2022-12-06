Read full article on original website
Fatal shooting near St. Mary's Medical Center leads to arrest of Riviera Beach man
WEST PALM BEACH ― A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of first-degree murder after authorities alleged that he recently shot and killed a man in West Palm Beach and then fled as police pursued him. Reginald Davilman of Riviera Beach also is facing one count of being a...
wflx.com
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night. Sheriff Ken Mascara held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the shooting, where the shooter fired at least 13 bullets. The shooting...
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
wflx.com
St. Lucie sheriff's office to share more details after deputies fired upon
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office scheduled a news conference to share more details about an incident Wednesday night where deputies were fired upon after attempting a traffic stop. Sheriff Ken Mascara will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. The shooting happened in the 1200 block of N. 17th...
wflx.com
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
wflx.com
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
wflx.com
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'
Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
October fatal shooting outside Riviera Beach apartment ends in murder charge
RIVIERA BEACH — A 37-year-old man is facing charges in an October shooting death at a Riviera Beach apartment complex. A grand jury this month indicted Joetavius Jackson of Riviera Beach on charges of first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after authorities arrested him last month in Suwanee County, about 70 miles north of Gainesville.
wflx.com
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
cw34.com
Woman arrested after SWAT finds pills, marijuana during search
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is behind bars after SWAT units served a search warrant to an apartment complex in Port St. Lucie. According to Port St. Lucie police, 25-year-old Yolanda Prophete was arrested after SWAT units and Special Investigations detectives arrived to a home in the Grove Park Apartments on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
wflx.com
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night the sheriff's office said. No injuries were reported. At approximately 6:45 p.m., the deputies attempted a traffic stop at the 1200 block of North 17th Street in Fort Pierce. They were fired upon from occupants inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
wflx.com
Crash injuring Indiantown teen revives calls for safety changes
People who live near and regularly drive along State Road 710 in Indiantown have been pushing for safety changes for years. Now, they're amplifying their calls for safety improvements after a teenager was hospitalized following another crash just last week. Martin County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy John Budensiek said the...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspected hit-and-run driver who killed 35-year-old man in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected hit-and-run driver has been caught and cuffed by police. The suspect, Janae Lewis, was arrested in Miramar, Tuesday morning. According to detectives, on Nov. 27, Lewis was behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu that struck 35-year-old Slivio Ortega Martinez as he was crossing Pembroke Road.
wflx.com
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
YAHOO!
Trial starts for Indiantown man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in front of her children
STUART — In seeking justice for their mother, the children of Maribel Morales-Rosado showed a united front in court as each testified Tuesday during the trial of Donald “Hondo” Williams III, who is accused of killing her in 2020. Prosecutors said Williams III, 30, fatally shot Morales-Rosado,...
wflx.com
Exclusive look at Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years
WPTV on Thursday got an exclusive look at the major construction on Dr. Joaquín García High School, Palm Beach County's newest high school in 18 years. The massive school, located on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, will open in August of 2023.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
