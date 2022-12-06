SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/AP) — Despite reports to the contrary, the San Francisco 49ers are not optimistic about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returning for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn't require surgery on his broken left foot."There's that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that," coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday. "But it's just an outside chance. I'm not really real optimistic about that. But they didn't rule it out."Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins and the original fear was that he had...

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO