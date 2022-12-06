Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
FOX Sports
Mike White's impact, Von Miller's void and more questions ahead of Jets vs. Bills
The AFC East is wide open. As good as the Buffalo Bills (9-3) have been, they only have a two-game lead on the New York Jets (7-5). If New York wins, it can sweep Buffalo. With those wins in hand, all the Jets would need to do to pass the Bills is have an equal record or better.
FOX Sports
Baker leads Rams to stunning 17-16 come from behind win over Raiders on TNF | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams on the longest drive to win a game under two minutes in NFL history. Nick Wright explains this moment will be career changing for Baker moving forward.
FOX Sports
Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL
The book on the Philadelphia Eagles has been simple and obvious all season long. The best way to compete with them — maybe even the only way — has been by running the ball through their defense. That's their biggest weakness. At least it was, until Sunday afternoon,...
FOX Sports
How Caleb Williams' Heisman odds moved this season; surprising historical trends
With the regular season wrapped up and Bowl games upon us, its officially award season. This Saturday at 8 pm ET, the Heisman Trophy winner, the most prestigious award of them all, will be declared. One thing is certain, the Heisman winner will be a quarterback. The finalists to win...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson leads struggling Broncos offense into matchup vs. rival Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes and Geoff Schwartz preview the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos matchup in Week 14. The group decides what would be considered a 'win' for Russell Wilson in the matchup vs. first place Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos are 3-9, 'Nobody thought it'd be this bad' | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd talks Russell Wilson, who's Denver Broncos are now 3-9 after a loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While many are looking to the former Seattle quarterback and pointing fingers, Colin lays out why he's not sure Russ is to blame for the struggles of the season.
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
Giants DC sees similarities between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes
The Philadelphia Eagles are riding high thanks to an outstanding season from quarterback Jalen Hurts, and New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has taken notice. Martindale met with reporters on Friday and praised Hurts, comparing his growth as a quarterback to that of a former MVP and Super Bowl...
FOX Sports
Baker Mayfield stuns Raiders with 98-YD game-winning drive | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Joy Taylor discuss the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 come from behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Joy weighs in on Baker Mayfield’s stunning performance and explains it was a great debut. McCoy looks back to his playing career and explains Baker proved he has a lot left in the tank because he knows what it is like to arrive to a new team on short notice.
FOX Sports
Rams' Baker Mayfield rewards Sean McVay's faith with stunning rally past Raiders
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Sean McVay first met Baker Mayfield four years ago on a flight for the NFL Scouting Combine from Los Angeles to Indianapolis. Little did McVay know then that the two would combine for one of the most historic, unlikeliest come-from-behind wins in league history. "Just like...
FOX Sports
Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders
Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
FOX Sports
2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out
The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports
Louisville set to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach, per reports
Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm,...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals
The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.
FOX Sports
Nick warns to BE CAREFUL with DEN vs. KC (-9.5) | What's Wright?
Nick Wright explains the Broncos offense is going backwards, not even reaching the red zone once last week. Despite the Broncos poor offensive play Nick warns the Broncos always give the Chiefs a hard time at least once a year and because of this he warns to be careful at (-9.5).
FOX Sports
Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal
This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
FOX Sports
Eagles & Cowboys top Dave Helman's NFL power rankings in Week 14 | SPEAK
LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys deserve to be ranked second on Helman’s NFL power rankings. Helman weighs in and explains the Cowboys deserve to be ranked second because only the Philadelphia Eagles have played more consistently than the Cowboys to this point in the season.
FOX Sports
Josh Allen's midseason growing pains have yielded battle-tested Bills
Sometimes it helps to lose. It really does. It sounds cliché, but losing can create an urgency — and a sense of controlled panic — that a team needs to make small and necessary changes. Sometimes it helps for a really good NFL team to receive a...
Comments / 0