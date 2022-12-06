ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield orchestrated a miracle in Rams debut | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is a shocked as the rest of the world to report that Baker Mayfield got a win in his debut with the Los Angeles Rams. The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to hold off a comeback as Baker successfully completed 98-yard drive, resulting in the game-winning touchdown. Colin breaks down why Baker's success proves Sean McVay is an excellent coach, and why if you weren't rooting for the former Carolina QB in last night's game, you don't have a heart.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
FOX Sports

Baker Mayfield stuns Raiders with 98-YD game-winning drive | SPEAK

Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, and Joy Taylor discuss the Los Angeles Rams 17-16 come from behind win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14. Joy weighs in on Baker Mayfield’s stunning performance and explains it was a great debut. McCoy looks back to his playing career and explains Baker proved he has a lot left in the tank because he knows what it is like to arrive to a new team on short notice.
FOX Sports

Social media reacts to Baker Mayfield, Rams' wild comeback over Raiders

Yes, Baker Mayfield did that. Just two days after the Los Angeles Rams claimed the former No. 1 overall pick off waivers, Mayfield made his team debut off the bench against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and improbably led the Rams from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to a 17-16 win.
FOX Sports

2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young goes first, but strong DL class stands out

The best consolation for another fantastic season of college football nearing its end is that NFL Draft season will soon be here. What better way to usher in that glorious time of year than a way-too-early mock draft, especially given that early declarations for the Class of 2023 are being filed every day now, strengthening a class expected to offer bumper crops at quarterback, defensive back and along the defensive line.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Jaguars-Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to face the Tennessee Titans in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 13 losses. The Jaguars were defeated by the Detroit Lions, while the Titans fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in their matchup. Here's everything you...
FOX Sports

Louisville set to hire Purdue's Jeff Brohm as head coach, per reports

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement and an announcement from the schools has not been finalized. Brohm,...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Browns-Bengals

The Cleveland Browns square off against in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals in a Week 14 NFL matchup. Both of these teams were victorious in Week 13. The Browns defeated the Houston Texans, while the Bengals outpointed the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time in a row, in their weekend matchup.
FOX Sports

Nick warns to BE CAREFUL with DEN vs. KC (-9.5) | What's Wright?

Nick Wright explains the Broncos offense is going backwards, not even reaching the red zone once last week. Despite the Broncos poor offensive play Nick warns the Broncos always give the Chiefs a hard time at least once a year and because of this he warns to be careful at (-9.5).
FOX Sports

Everyone wants OBJ. But Cowboys' biggest boost by far will be internal

This news cycle could only have been created by the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys' pursuit of Odell Beckham Jr. this last month has been something typically reserved for the insanity of college football recruiting. The tweets have been nonstop, as have the quotes and the inevitable photoshop mockups. Beckham's visit to Dallas, complete with courtside seats at a Mavericks-Suns game, felt like something out of a pursuit for a five-star high school quarterback.
FOX Sports

Eagles & Cowboys top Dave Helman's NFL power rankings in Week 14 | SPEAK

LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Dallas Cowboys deserve to be ranked second on Helman’s NFL power rankings. Helman weighs in and explains the Cowboys deserve to be ranked second because only the Philadelphia Eagles have played more consistently than the Cowboys to this point in the season.
