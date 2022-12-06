If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO