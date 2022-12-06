ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
iheart.com

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
purplePTSD.com

And Just Like That, 2 New Vikings Land on IR

Earlier on Wednesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that a pair of Vikings would be designated to return to practice after stints on injured reserve. Those two players were rookie running back Ty Chandler and starting cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Now, 2 new Vikings have landed on IR on Wednesday. The duo is rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans along with tight end Ben Ellefson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills vs. Jets: Wednesday injury reports

WR Corey Davis (illness) OL George Fant (illness/knee) OL Duane Brown (shoulder) CB Ashyn Davis (hamstring) Notes: The Jets placed OL Max Mitchell on the non-football injury list and Fant is expected to start vs. the Bills. … RB Michael Carter did not play last week but is no longer listed on the Jets’ injury report, he is not under “full” because he is not receiving treatment on any injury.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Should Luka Doncic's Mavericks be concerned for the season? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright voices his concerns for the seventh place Dallas Mavericks because their offense has been a let down to this point in the season and because they look like a worse version of the team that lost in the conference playoffs last year. Chris Broussard explains the Mavericks are too dependent on Luka Dončić to generate the offense which is their biggest weakness.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 14: Betting edges on Vikings-Lions, Panthers-Seahawks

This week's NFL slate features some great matchups, including the Vikings-Lions on FOX and the FOX Sports App. As for how you should wager on the games, I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 14 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is to always provide you with nuggets you didn’t know before reading this piece.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

