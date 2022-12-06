Read full article on original website
kvsh.com
Fredricks Peak Golf Club End of Year Revenue
There were approximately 5,000 rounds of golf played at Fredricks Peak Golf Club in Valentine this past year according to manager Jacob Fuehrer. Membership fees: Budgeted-$65,000, Brought in-$103,659. Green Fees: Budgeted-$100,000, Brought in -$87,746. Annual Cart Rentals: Budgeted-$27,000, actual-$32,343. Daily Cart Rentals: Budgeted-$9,000, Brought in-$70,141. Liquor and Beer: Budgeted for-$100,000,Brought...
VPD Week In Review
On 11/28/2022 at 10:19 am, an officer responded to the 200 block of north Main Street in regards to terroristic threats being made. All information has been forwarded to the Cherry County Attorney for review. On 11/29/2022 at 6:27 pm, an officer conducted a traffic stop near 4th and Victoria...
Public Transportation Off to a Great Start
Panhandle Transit Services began curb-to-curb public transportation services in Valentine in mid November. Jonnie Kusek, Director of Transportation, said things are going great. They have two drivers at this. time and are still looking for a couple more. They are running one vehicle at this time but would like to...
