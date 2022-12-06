Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Injured In Madisonville Road Crash
A Crofton woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on Madisonville Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 5 p.m. 69-year-old Mary Bass was southbound around Kelly Mount Zoar Road when she struck a deer that was in the roadway. Bass...
whopam.com
Medical issue leads to injury accident
A medical issue is thought to have caused an accident Thursday night on Sheridan Circle. A Hopkinsville police collision report says 62-year old Chris Von-Lanken of Hopkinsville was westbound on Sheridan about 7:30 p.m. when he experienced a medical episode and struck a parked car. His vehicle then struck a...
wkdzradio.com
Victim Identified In Justify Drive Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car driven by 62-year-old Chris Von-Lanken hit a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive. Von-Lanken was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Justify Drive in Hopkinsville that also cut power off to the neighborhood Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 8 pm a car hit a truck, a utility pole, two street signs, and a fence before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Justify Drive.
14news.com
Police: One person hospitalized following crash in Hopkins County
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person was hospitalized after a crash in Hopkins County, according to police. Officials say a 70-year-old man tried making a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road when a 72-year-old woman tried turning onto Rosecreek Road. According to authorities, because of the man’s...
wnky.com
WCSO: 1 dead in Warren County vehicle crash
ROCKFIELD, Ky. – One person is dead following an early morning vehicle collision Friday. Around 4:02 a.m. on Dec. 9, Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded for an injury collision on the 5000 block of Browning Road. The driver notified 911 of the collision and said they had...
whopam.com
Madisonville man injured in two-vehicle accident
A two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon in Madisonville injured one of the drivers. A news release says 70-year old David Brumfield of Madisonville was attempting to make a left turn onto Nebo Road from Rosecreek Road about 2:45 p.m. when he collided with an SUV operated by 72-year old Linda Hanks of Madisonville.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
whopam.com
One injured in Clarksville wreck
One person was injured in an accident on the MLK Parkway in Clarksville Wednesday morning. It happened on the eastbound side in front of Matthews Nissan when Clarksville police say a driver failed to yield the right of way and caused the crash. That individual was taken by EMS to Tennova Health Hospital and their status was unknown.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Country Club Lane Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car cross the center line and collided with an SUV near the intersection of Cox Mill Road. The car traveled off the roadway and came to a stop after hitting a...
14news.com
KSP: 2 arrested following chase in Muhlenberg Co.
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after a police chase in Muhlenberg County on Wednesday. Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 41-year-old Aubrey Gunn in Central City because there were no plates on his car. KSP officials say he wouldn’t stop, and the pursuit went...
WBKO
Man wanted for shooting at Warren-Logan County line captured
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has captured Thomas Price for a shooting near the Warren-Logan County line that left one person injured. In a Facebook post by WCSO, investigations over the last nine days led deputies to a residence, where Price was exiting the front porch.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Hopkinsville Hit-And-Run Crash
Two women were injured in a hit-and-run crash on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say Shaikia Lindsay of Clarksville was stopped on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way waiting to turn onto Fort Campbell Boulevard when her vehicle was hit by a white car from behind.
53-Year-Old Donald Hester Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Robertson County (Robertson County, TN)
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Baker Road, an area between Cedar Hill and Adams Hill, and was reported at around 6:30 p.m.
Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
14news.com
House catches fire in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - We have new information on that fire we told you about in Henderson County. It broke out around 11 p.m. Wednesday on Rucker Road 1 near Zion Larue Road. Baskett Fire officials say a single room was on fire at a house, but it was quickly...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Hwy 41 Rollover Injury Crash Lands Inches From Home
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One person was transported to an area hospital following a rollover crash that sent the vehicle off the roadway, up an embankment, through a fence, and over a parked vehicle, the vehicle landing just feet from the front door of an adjacent home on Hwy 41 S. MAP.
whopam.com
Princeton man charged with strangulation, assault
The Princeton Police Department arrested a Princeton man early Thursday morning on charges of first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault. According to a news release, officers responded to the 600 block of Grace Court around 1:20 a.m. for reports of a domestic disturbance and upon arrival made contact with 30-year-old Patrick Wimbleduff of Princeton. Investigation revealed that a physical altercation had taken place.
14news.com
Truck scrapes bridge in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Fire officials say the top of a boom-style truck scraped the bottom of the bridge. It happened Tuesday morning at the train bridge at 4th and Main Streets. Officials say there is minimum damage to the bridge. Fire crews have left the scene, and the...
Clarksville man convicted of shooting, killing estranged wife at Fort Campbell military base
The federal jury found 33-year-old Victor E. Silvers guilty of multiple charges related to the 2018 murder of Brittney Niecol Silvers, a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Fort Campbell.
