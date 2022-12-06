I am not what The Daily Princetonian looks like. Ndeye Thioubou’s Opinion column for this issue, calling for more Black voices from inside the ‘Prince,’ tells the story perfectly. No matter how close I grow to the ‘Prince’ community, and the more of an insider I become, that reality rings clearly. A quick glance across the newsroom at any meeting, at any time of day, would tell you so. Being Black at the ‘Prince,’ being Black at Princeton, oftentimes demands that we tokenize ourselves, our experiences, and our community in acts of performative demonstrations of diversity on campus.

