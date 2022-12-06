Read full article on original website
Daily Princetonian
Third annual Wintersession to offer 525 courses
The Office of Campus Engagement (OCE) will host Princeton’s third annual Wintersession on Jan. 16-29, offering 525 free courses taught by administrators, faculty members, students, and community members. The 525 courses offered this January will be led by 389 on-campus facilitators. Additionally, 15 facilitators were hired from the Princeton,...
Daily Princetonian
‘This is hate speech’: Students harassed by extremist protestors on campus
Content Warning: This article includes mention of violent hate speech. A group of self-identifying Christian protestors stood along Washington Road across from Robertson Hall on Tuesday, making sexist, homophobic, antisemitic, Islamophobic, anti-Catholic, and otherwise offensive remarks to the surrounding crowd of students. They were met by counter-protestors from the University community.
Daily Princetonian
Hobson College designed ugly enough to dissuade photo shoots
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Recently, fences surrounding the Hobson College construction were updated to show the vision for the project, eliciting concern from the University community. Upon the destruction of First College, which was praised by students (and cockroaches) for its comfortable accommodations and breathtaking...
Daily Princetonian
Black voices: Then, now, and forever
I am not what The Daily Princetonian looks like. Ndeye Thioubou’s Opinion column for this issue, calling for more Black voices from inside the ‘Prince,’ tells the story perfectly. No matter how close I grow to the ‘Prince’ community, and the more of an insider I become, that reality rings clearly. A quick glance across the newsroom at any meeting, at any time of day, would tell you so. Being Black at the ‘Prince,’ being Black at Princeton, oftentimes demands that we tokenize ourselves, our experiences, and our community in acts of performative demonstrations of diversity on campus.
Daily Princetonian
Bring back Zoom lectures and recordings
Spring of 2022 was a semester of loosening restrictions: The University-wide mask mandate was lifted and classes were held in person. As the semester kicked off, students “signed a petition requesting remote options for teaching and learning throughout the full spring semester.”. To address these students’ concerns, Dean of...
Daily Princetonian
The fight for an African Studies Department at Princeton
Princeton doesn’t have an African Studies department — instead, we have a Program in African Studies that consists of faculty with interests related to Africa. But what’s the future of African Studies at Princeton? In this special episode, we speak to students and faculty to find out.
Daily Princetonian
On academic standards and mental health
Last month, a reporter from The Daily Princetonian asked for my views about the relationship between academic rigor and mental health. I said what I believe: that a challenging, high-aspiration academic environment is fully consistent with, and even helpful to, student mental health. That comment has provoked debate and discussion....
Daily Princetonian
From campus activism to diversifying dermatology: Nada Elbuluk ’04 shares her journey
Dr. Nada Elbuluk ’04 is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of the Skin of Color Center and Pigmentary Disorders Program at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, where she also serves as an assistant professor. She graduated from the University with a degree in Psychology and certificates in Gender and Sexuality Studies and African American Studies.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton Theological Seminary community reflects on historic appointment of first Black president
Rev. Dr. Jonathan Lee Walton will begin his term as the first Black and the first Baptist President of the Princeton Theological Seminary (PTS) on Jan. 1. Walton is also an alum of the Seminary, earning a Ph.D. in 2006 and M.Div. in 2002. The Seminary’s October announcement of his...
Daily Princetonian
‘It's life changing’: QuestBridge students match with Princeton
On Dec. 1, high school students across the country were admitted to the University via the QuestBridge National College Match. In keeping with an announcement made earlier this year, the University has not released admissions statistics about the Class of 2027, according to an email from University Spokesperson Michael Hotchkiss, including the number of QuestBridge recipients.
Daily Princetonian
‘A space to do radical shit’: Black student artists form campus collective
Making art is one of the earliest memories for Omar Farah ’23. They were raised by a mother with a talent for painting and drawing, and their childhood home’s basement was an art studio. This early exposure to artistic practice quickly proved itself to be quite influential: Farah remembers filling their sketchbook with fashion designs and forcing their younger sisters to star in their feature-length home movies from an early age. For them, practicing and engaging with art was never a question.
Daily Princetonian
We examined 7 years of campus crime logs. Here’s what we found.
An analysis of campus crime data for the past seven years by The Daily Princetonian revealed that a plurality of campus crimes occur in the Frist Campus Center. Petty theft is the most common incident on campus followed by harassment. Since 2016, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) has published...
Daily Princetonian
Men’s and women’s swimming and dive both place first at Big AI Invitational
This past weekend at DeNunzio Pool, the Princeton men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both placed first out of the six teams that competed at the Big AI Invitational, earning 1,178.50 points and 1,080.50 points, respectively. The Tigers performed incredibly well, with many NCAA cuts and top finishes.
Daily Princetonian
After back-to-back wins, women’s basketball gets ready to face No. 6 UConn
It’s all systems go for Princeton women’s basketball. After posting back-to-back wins over Maine and Towson, the Tigers are preparing for, arguably, the most exciting evening of their season: a match against the No. 6 UConn Huskies, one of the most well-known women’s basketball programs in the country.
Daily Princetonian
Men’s basketball defeats Lafayette for seventh straight win
On Tuesday night, the men’s basketball team (7–2 overall, 0–0 Ivy) prevailed in a back-and-forth matchup with the Lafayette Leopards (1–9 overall, 0–0 Patriot), winning 69–58. The Tigers’ winning streak was extended to seven with the victory, which was secured in large part due...
