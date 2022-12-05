Read full article on original website
Victoria Lozano
3d ago
it's amazing how they see you how everything is going on in this world and they're not at all concerned what it could do to the water of the community considering all the other stuff that's already in it
Severe storms possible around San Antonio and Hill Country this weekend
There is a low risk for a tornado.
Part of Ben Wilson Street to reduce for approximately five months
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 9, Ben Wilson Street will reduce to one lane in each direction between Airline Road and Red River Street. The reduction will take place for about five months, weather permitting, for utility installation and road construction. All businesses and homes in the construction area will remain accessible. Drivers can avoid traffic delays by seeking...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Port Lavaca
Port Lavaca doesn't have access to sandy beaches like other Texas coastal towns that face the Gulf of Mexico. When the weather is too chilly to get into the water, it is the perfect time to explore the sparsely populated shoreline. The area's system of bays and estuaries has long...
New play structure at Red B. Reed Park is now open to the community
VICTORIA, Texas – On Friday, Dec. 2, City officials, Parks & Recreation commission representatives and several residents, including families with young children, gathered at Ted B. Reed Park to celebrate the opening of the new play structure. Children play on the new play structure at Ted B. Reed Park on Dec. 2. The new play structure features the following: separate...
Gonzales Inquirer
Meet The Boothe House: One of Gonzales’ Most Whimsical Homes
“It’s no use going back to yesterday, because I was a different person then.”. That’s a quote from the Lewis Carroll novel, Alice In Wonderland and it speaks volumes to the vision of the over-100-year-old historic Boothe House, now one of Gonzales’s finest Air BnB’s. Its doors stand proud, peculiar, petrifying, and very purple all thanks to the work of renovator, visionary and owner — Katie Heim.
KSAT 12
Guadalupe County emergency crews investigate reports of gas leak
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Multiple emergency crews have been investigating reports of a possible gas leak in the unincorporated areas of Guadalupe County between New Braunfels and McQueeney overnight. The Guadalupe County Fire Department and other surrounding law enforcement agencies have received several calls and questions about a smell...
KSAT 12
Boerne crushes Tyler Chapel Hill, clinches first UIL State appearance; Wimberley outlasts Cuero in epic semifinal clash; Bunn powers Poth to big win over Harmony
Sixteen weeks of high school football action will culminate with the UIL State Championship Games in Jerry World starting on Wednesday. This year, three teams will represent the greater San Antonio area with a chance to define their legacies on the biggest stage: Boerne, Wimberley and Poth. The Greyhounds and Pirates are each looking for their first state titles, while the Texans are eyeing their third.
Oversized load ‘clips’ powerline on Main Street
Photo courtesy: Carolina Astrain VICTORIA, Texas – According to the Victoria Police Department, at 11:11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers responded to 3809 N. Main St. in response to a possible hit and run crash. After the investigation, authorities discovered that there was no hit-and-run. Instead, an oversized load did “clip” a line, but no damage was done to...
seguintoday.com
Blue Santa deadline is Friday
(Seguin) – Families needing a little assistance from Blue Santa have only two more days in which to let him know. Friday is the deadline for the annual Seguin Police Department Blue Santa Program. The program works to ensure that every child in Seguin and throughout Guadalupe County receive that special gift under the Christmas tree.
Several arrested on drug-related charges in Queen City Park
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Dec. 5, members of the Crossroads HIDTA Taskforce conducted several investigations in Queen City Park related to the sale of illegal narcotics. The unit, comprised of officers from the Victoria Police Department’s Special Crimes Units, deputies from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and state troopers from the Victoria DPS Criminal Investigation Division (CID), arrested seven...
Crime: Lavaca County authorities search for suspects involved in ATM burglaries
SHINER, Texas – On Thursday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:30 a.m., a burglary took place at Beas Place in Shiner. The suspects broke the front glass door and pried open the ATM machine located inside. They then exited the store with a undisclosed amount of money. The Gonzales Police Department also reported that moments before Beas Place was burglarized, a...
VPD: One person arrested accused of speeding and crashing into a parked truck
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning an officer with the Victoria Police Department tried to stop a red charger accused of racing on Laurent St. As the driver approached Sam Houston he lost control and jumped the curb. The driver crashed into an unoccupied white truck parked in the Family Dollar parking lot. The driver of the...
crossroadstoday.com
Cuero falls in semis for second straight year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The Gobblers took on the Wimberley Texans for a chance to punch its ticket to the state championship in Arlington. After going down a score early, the Gobblers would rattle off two scores from quarterback Mason Notaro and running back Tycen Williams before Wimberley could respond missing the extra point.
mysoutex.com
Fatal shooting in Refugio County
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist Saturday
VICTORIA, Texas – Over 400 Methodist churches in Texas left United Methodist last Saturday. The choice comes after a disagreement with the church’s rulings regarding same-sex marriage. Three local churches in Victoria share their opinion of the ruling. Officials at First United Methodist Church on 407 North Bridge St. say they are staying with the United Methodist Organization. Officials at...
mysoutex.com
RCSO sheriff defends deputies’ actions in fatal shooting of Woodsboro man
Refugio County Sheriff Raul “Pinky” Gonzales said two RCSO deputies were justified in shooting a Woodsboro man at his residence on Dec. 6. Franco Miguel Anzaldua, 24, died from gunshot wounds shortly after he shot at two RCSO deputies, according to Gonzales. Gonzales said on Dec. 7 he...
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jackson County on Friday. The accident happened near Lolita, Texas, FM 1593 is located north of Gate 8 at around 5:36 a.m.
foxsanantonio.com
School district thinks cutting the work week to 4 days will bring in more teachers
LA VERNIA, Texas - It was a packed house for La Vernia ISD Wednesday night as the district looks at possibly moving to a four-day school week. Many parents expressing concerns about the possible change while the district’s teachers said it could help fill a major need. “You can...
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
crossroadstoday.com
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into...
