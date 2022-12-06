Read full article on original website
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Watch the moment Brittney Griner lands on US soil
WNBA star Brittney Griner has arrived in the United States after a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. CNN's Rosa Flores reports.
Brittney Griner Returns to the United States With a Buzzed Haircut
Brittney Griner is finally back home after 10 months of being detained in Russia. On Dec. 9, the WNBA star landed in Texas to reunite with her family, and while fans were happy to see her home, there was a notable difference in her appearance as seen in the first pieces of footage released during her flight home.
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies in Qatar during World Cup - family, U.S. Soccer
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Grant Wahl, a U.S. sportswriter covering the soccer World Cup, died in Qatar on Friday, his family and U.S. Soccer said. U.S. Soccer said it was "heartbroken to learn" of Wahl's death. His wife responded to the U.S. Soccer statement on Twitter, saying she was "in complete shock".
