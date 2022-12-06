Read full article on original website
Oran defeats Scott City to win Lady Devil Invitational championship
After three grueling quarters between Oran and Scott City, iconic music from the movie “Rocky” was being blasted in Chaffee’s crowded gym. It felt like a heavyweight fight, but it was more than that. It was a rematch of last year’s Lady Devils Invitational title game. Rocky and Creed were going at it a second time.
Cape Central gets past New Madrid in SEMO Conference thriller
SIKESTON – The nearly-packed crowd at the Sikeston Field House totally expected that the SEMO Conference Boy’s Basketball Tournament Championship Semifinal game between No. 2-seed Cape Central and No. 3-seed New Madrid County Central would be thrilling. And it was. However, with under 10 seconds remaining in the...
East Carter girls down Liberty to stay perfect
ELLSINORE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds improved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated the visiting Mountain View-Liberty Lady Eagles 73-64 Thursday night. “This was a physical game for us, but we're continuing to show our mental toughness and it's paying off,” East Carter coach Angela Rodgers said. “We still had too many turnovers and were sloppy with the ball during some possessions. We had about a 13-point lead and let it slip away. Being able to hold on to the lead is something we need to work on. We had some great passes at the end from Honna Brown that helped seal the deal.”
Lady Bearcats stymie Perryville to earn fourth victory of season
Perryville - The Dexter girls' basketball team improved its record to 4-1 on the season with a 46-33 win over Perryville Thursday night at Perryville High School. Lady Bearcat’s coach Eric Sitze was pleased with the victory by his girls but admitted his group had a lot to improve on in the young season, “We’re competing and showing a lot of grit,” Sitze said. “I thought we took good shots tonight but we missed a lot of free throws late that we didn't miss in our four previous games, but overall I’m happy where we are at and we’ll improve as the season goes on.”
High School boys basketball roundup, Dec. 8: Scott City blows by Zalma in road romp
Scott City (1-2) used a balanced scoring effort to blow out Zalma (0-5) for its first win of the season on Thursday night, 74-37. Senior Colin Blaylock led the Rams with a game-high 17 points. Torrin Johnson also scored 12 points for the Rams. AJ Hayden scored all of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Mules outlast Bearcats in SEMO consolation semifinal
SIKESTON - A 16-0 run in the third quarter by the Poplar Bluff Mules was enough to propel them over the Dexter Bearcats 64-53 in the consolation semifinals of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Wednesday night at Sikeston High School. The 16-0 run came in response to an 11-0 Dexter...
East Prairie beats Chaffee, Kelly falls to Caruthersville
East Prairie bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 72-54 win over Scott-Mississippi Conference foe Chaffee on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Eagles (2-1) were led by a game-high 25 points from Wyatt Williams, while Login Rhodes led the Red Devils (2-2) with 18. “I thought we...
Southland secures first season win over Ridgefield Christian Academy
The young Southland Rebels basketball squad picked up its first win of the season, and its first win under first year head coach Steve Richey, Thursday night after defeating the Ridgefield Christian Academy Warriors (Jonesboro, Ar.) 79-71.
Slow offensive start costs Lady Mules
Using a vast array of bodies in a deep rotation, the Park Hills Central Lady Rebels put on an offensive clinic at Poplar Bluff Thursday evening. Despite some sequences off offensive excellence themselves, the host Lady Mules were unable to sustain any game-changing runs of defensive stops and the Central girls were able to keep their distance in a 77-56 win.
Harris, Jackson knock off top-seeded Charleston in SEMO Conference semifinal
It took Jackson head coach Kory Thoma just three games in the saddle to coach his team to a victory over a reigning state champion. The fifth-seeded Jackson Indians dominated from the opening tip-off to the final whistle in an 81-53 victory over the top-seeded Charleston Blue Jays in a SEMO Conference Tournament semifinal matchup at Sikeston Fieldhouse in Sikeston, Missouri.
Three Rivers men lose late cushion in defeat
Three Rivers College men’s basketball had played a loaded schedule in preparation for the Region XVI slate and Wednesday night’s opener at home against State Fair Community College. It might have been quite the preparatory slate as the Raiders went 5-7 heading into its contest against the Roadrunners...
TRC Cheer Team gives their all for Raiders cause
Well, Dorothy, this isn’t your big sister or mother’s cheerleading anymore. But, at Three Rivers College, you could say it is a mix of new and old style. The sport of cheerleading is just that – an athletic endeavor. What used to be young people cheering loudly in uniform to spur on the crowd on game night a generation or two ago, has now become a full-on, hardcore sport. It has elevated its level of athleticism to the point it always ranks at or usually the top of the list of activities that incur the most injury.
High School girls basketball roundup, Dec. 7: Chaffee edges out Advance, 42-38, in consolation semi
Chaffee (3-2) squeaked by Advance (1-6) in a consolation semifinal in the Lady Red Devils Invitational to advance to the consolation championship on Wednesday, 42-38. The Red Devils used a 19-point fourth quarter to get past Advance in the four-point win. Chaffee senior Rayney Held led the Red Devils with...
Sikeston uses 3-point barrage to eliminate Notre Dame from SEMO Tournament
SIKESTON — The Sikeston basketball team might have a ways to go in developing chemistry amongst its raw nucleus, but the team showed its incredible potential on Wednesday night, thumping Notre Dame in the SEMO Conference Consolation Bracket. Sikeston (3-2) won 69-44 at the Fieldhouse and knocked down a...
Tuesday hoops: Bear Up - Greenville wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN - An unbeaten team seems to find ways to win and Greenville did just that Tuesday night as they controlled the interior against the host Doniphan Dons. The Bears defeated the Dons 55-40 in a game in which the visitors dominated the paint on both ends of the court.
Saxony Lutheran drops home opener to Ste. Genevieve
An 11-2 fourth-quarter run from the Ste. Genevieve Dragons was enough to down the Saxony Lutheran Crusaders 70-59 Tuesday night at Saxony Lutheran High School. Despite nine team fouls in the first quarter, the Crusaders held a 19-15 lead after one quarter of play. Crusaders coach Justin Callahan said he...
SEMO Conference Tourney: New Madrid vs. Cape Central
SIKESTON - Cape Central topped New Madrid County Central 49-47 in dramatic fashion on Thursday in the championship semifinal of the SEMO Conference Boy's Basketball Tournament at the Sikeston Field House.
NMCC spoils Dexter wrestling senior night
The New Madrid County Central Eagles spoiled senior night for the Dexter wrestling team Tuesday evening with a 48-32 win. “We are pretty young right now, we have five freshmen in our lineup, that's just kind of filling spots. They are doing the best they can but they are still learning,” said Dexter Coach Cody Boyer. “New Madrid is tough, they have some strong kids, they have some athletes over there.”
Bruised, battered SEMO hoops fall to 'mature' Fort Wayne
Christmas music echoed throughout the Show Me Center throughout the men’s basketball game on Wednesday between Southeast Missouri State and Purdue Fort Wayne, and you could forgive third-year Redhawk coach Brad Korn if he would have muttered: “All I want for Christmas is a healthy roster.”. SEMO was...
High School boys basketball roundup, Dec. 6: Oran beats Risco by a dozen on the road
Oran (3-1) defeated Risco (1-3) 74-62 victory on Tuesday night. Oran hosts Scott City at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Risco plays at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Delta C-7.
