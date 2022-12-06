ELLSINORE — The East Carter Lady Redbirds improved to 4-0 on the season as they defeated the visiting Mountain View-Liberty Lady Eagles 73-64 Thursday night. “This was a physical game for us, but we're continuing to show our mental toughness and it's paying off,” East Carter coach Angela Rodgers said. “We still had too many turnovers and were sloppy with the ball during some possessions. We had about a 13-point lead and let it slip away. Being able to hold on to the lead is something we need to work on. We had some great passes at the end from Honna Brown that helped seal the deal.”

ELLSINORE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO