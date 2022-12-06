Pushing themselves: With full lineup, Urbana wrestlers look to raise standard this season

Buy Now Urbana’s Martin Williams lifts South Hagerstown’s Travis Christensen in the 220-pound weight class at Urbana High School on Monday. Staff photo by Katina Zentz

URBANA — Without a regular partner capable of pushing him every day in practice, Urbana’s Anthony Corso still finished fourth at heavyweight in the Class 4A-3A state wrestling championships last March.

This season, which began Monday evening for the Hawks with a 78-6 home win over a depleted South Hagerstown team, Corso has a strong and capable practice partner, as Martin Williams (220 pounds) transferred to Urbana from Walkersville.