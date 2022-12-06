Well, Dorothy, this isn’t your big sister or mother’s cheerleading anymore. But, at Three Rivers College, you could say it is a mix of new and old style. The sport of cheerleading is just that – an athletic endeavor. What used to be young people cheering loudly in uniform to spur on the crowd on game night a generation or two ago, has now become a full-on, hardcore sport. It has elevated its level of athleticism to the point it always ranks at or usually the top of the list of activities that incur the most injury.

POPLAR BLUFF, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO