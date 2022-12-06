Read full article on original website
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit News
Thursday preps basketball: Tristan McFolley has 45 points, 30 rebounds for Cesar Chavez
Tristan McFolley had a historic day with 45 points, a record 30 rebounds, five assists, and five blocks for Detroit Cesar Chavez Academy (2-0) in a 67-47 win against Hope of Detroit Academy on Thursday in high school boys basketball. Jovani Sanchez also had a solid game with 11 points...
Detroit News
2022 Detroit News All-Detroit Football Team
The Detroit News presents its All-Detroit high school football team for the 2022 season. Dotson was an impact player in all three phases, coming up with 40 receptions for 650 yards and six TDs, also returning one kickoff for a TD and intercepting two passes. “This kid is the real...
Detroit News
Meet The Detroit News 2022 High School Football Dream Team
The Detroit News presents its high school football Dream Team for the 2022 season. Jarrett had an outstanding junior season at receiver after playing defensive back at River Rouge his sophomore year. He had 64 receptions for 1,252 yards and 14 TDs to help A&T win the OAA White Division title.
Detroit News
Wayne State football coach Paul Winters out after 19 seasons
Detroit — Change continues to come to the Wayne State athletic department. Paul Winters, head football coach for 19 years who led the Warriors to the 2011 Division II national championship game, has parted ways with the university, a school spokesman confirmed Friday morning. No reason was given for...
Detroit News
Meet Michigan's best high school football players of 2022: Dream Teams
Check out The Detroit News' all-state and all-area teams for the 2022 high school football season, including players selected for the first team, second team and honorable mention. All-State Teams. Dream Team: Meet the best 26 high school football players (and coach) in the state of Michigan in 2022, by...
Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores pledges $350k donation to SAY Detroit
Pistons owner Tom Gores is no stranger to partnering with different organizations to improve the city of Detroit. The Platinum Equity founder will pledge a $350,000 donation to the children at SAY Detroit, a nonprofit organization that seeks to improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens through shelter, food, medical care, volunteer efforts and education.
Detroit News
3 women with disabilities file suit against State of Michigan, Wayne Co., Detroit over building violations
Three women filed a disability rights complaint Tuesday stating there are a plethora of violations at government buildings at the state, county and city level. The issues, the women claim, are at the State Capitol, Michigan Supreme Court Hall of Justice, legislative Wayne County offices, and nine Detroit buildings, including City Hall, according to a federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court.
Detroit News
Van Dyke Public Schools cancels classes Friday due to illnesses
Van Dyke Public Schools in Warren has canceled classes Friday due to illnesses, officials said Thursday. "Our schools will be closed tomorrow, Friday, December 9th," the district said on its website and in a post on its official Facebook page. "It seems as if there are too many illnesses going around to safely and healthily run our buildings. It's definitely December in Michigan. Please get some rest this weekend and stay safe."
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Over 100 Cremated Remains Found in Abandoned Funeral Home: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It has happened before. A funeral home shuts down and leaves many things behind…even cremated remains. That’s what was discovered in this closed Detroit funeral home…over one hundred cremated remains that were never turned over to the deceased’s relatives.
Detroit News
Additional charges filed against Oakland Co. doctor
A physician affiliated with youth hockey in Metro Detroit now faces 21 total criminal charges stemming from reports of sexual abuse, after the Oakland County Prosecutor's office filed two more charges Wednesday. In the new charges, Dr. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of having sexually assaulted a 30-year-old male in...
Detroit News
How Moroun project has changed this Detroit neighborhood
Detroit — Three years after the city of Detroit sold 34 properties to a billionaire family's development firm as part of a land-swap deal for a new Jeep assembly plant, the result has been the near leveling of several blocks of an eastside neighborhood. The properties were a small...
Detroit News
UM offensive lineman Oluwatimi wins Outland, Rimington trophies
Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi was a double winner on Thursday, earning the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman in the country and the Rimington Trophy awarded to the nation’s top center. Oluwatimi, a 6-foot-3, 307-pound graduate transfer from Virginia, has anchored Michigan’s offensive line this season and helped...
The Oakland Press
Accused Ferndale restaurant embezzler eluded authorities for 2 years
A woman accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from a Ferndale restaurant is facing charges in court more than two years after county prosecutors issued a warrant against her. Suspect Terea Scott, 47, of Sterling Heights was arraigned Saturday and faces her next hearing in Ferndale 43rd District Court on...
Detroit News
Dearborn suspect in antisemitic threats moons Wayne County judge
A Dearborn man held in the Oakland County on charges of yelling antisemitic and racist threats outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue mooned a Wayne County judge Tuesday in a separate court case. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was in Wayne County Circuit Court for an emergency bond hearing, where he appeared...
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Macomb County school district cancels Friday classes due to 'too many illnesses'
Students who attend one Macomb County school district will get an extra day to their weekend after classes were canceled for Friday, but not for a reason you’d expect.
candgnews.com
Farmington Hills resident charged in shooting
FARMINGTON — A Farmington Hills resident is facing criminal charges following a shooting that took place on Slocum Street in Farmington Nov. 1. The shooting occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at approximately 8:15 a.m. Farmington Public Safety detectives, along with members of the Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, arrested Matthew...
Students are safe at school after Lake Orion bus crash scare
A group of Lake Orion middle schoolers are back in class after walking away from a frightening bus crash Monday morning. The bus sustained front-end damage and a smashed windshield. No injuries were reported.
Detroit News
Prosecutor's tweets become flash point in Detroit police assault case
Detroit — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy may pull an assistant prosecutor from an assault case involving a Detroit police officer after learning of the employee's social media history that includes a June 2020 tweet accusing cops of using curfews during that year's protests as "just an excuse to tear gas people."
