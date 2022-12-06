La Puente, December 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in La Puente.
The Los Altos High School soccer team will have a game with Nogales High School on December 06, 2022, 15:15:00.
Los Altos High School
Nogales High School
December 06, 2022
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The San Gabriel High School soccer team will have a game with La Puente High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00.
San Gabriel High School
La Puente High School
December 06, 2022
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
