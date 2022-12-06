Read full article on original website
WPMI
Law enforcement agencies prepare for permitless carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting next year, you will no longer need a pistol permit to carry a concealed gun in Alabama. That's when the new permitless carry or what some call constitutional carry law takes effect, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office says there are concerns about its impact.
WPMI
Florida State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after federal indictment
Gainesville, FL — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud. According to the report, Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration for two corporate entities that had been inactive until he applied for the funds.
WPMI
Alabama lawmakers weigh in on low military recruiting levels
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The pool of those eligible to join the military continues to shrink, and according to some republican lawmakers, the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is partly to blame. Military leaders also said the pool of young women and men that are actually eligible to join the military...
WPMI
Energy company says all equipment damaged in NC substation shootings now fixed
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (TND) — Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all equipment damaged in recent shootings at two North Carolina power substations and expects power to be fully restored by the evening. As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power, according to...
WPMI
Massachusetts library nixes Christmas tree because it made some people 'uncomfortable,' reports say
DEDHAM, Mass. (TND) — Residents of a Massachusetts community are reportedly upset their local library won't put up a Christmas tree this year because "some people were offended" by the installation. Some people were "uncomfortable" the library had installed a Christmas tree in previous years, so this year, the...
WPMI
Staying warm, some rain Sunday
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Tomorrow will remain unseasonably warm (widespread 70s) and muggy with more clouds than sun. However, Sunday rain chances increases along with the threat of some rumbles of thunder are possible, but there is no threat of severe storms this weekend. The next several nights will continue to feature dense fog, use caution if you out and about late at night and through the morning hours. Lows will be in 50s and lower 60s.
