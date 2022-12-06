Gainesville, FL — State Rep. Joe Harding resigned his seat in the Florida House Thursday. The Federal Government indicted Harding this week. He was charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of making false statements and two counts of money laundering, as part of an investigation into COVID-19 relief loan fraud. According to the report, Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 in pandemic loans from the Small Business Administration for two corporate entities that had been inactive until he applied for the funds.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO