ABC 33/40 News

Alabama lawmakers must find place for extra $2.7 billion in education funds

Alabama lawmakers are now faced with figuring out how to spend an extra $2.7 billion dollars in unexpected education funding. According to the Alabama Association of School Boards, lawmakers budgeted $7.7 billion dollars in tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, but instead, they brought in $10.4 billion. These extra funds have to be delegated to education.
WKRG

Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
newsradioklbj.com

UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities

The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
wvtm13.com

Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day

State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

County leaders gather in Montgomery, set priorities for 2023 legislative session

Leaders for each of Alabama's 67 counties came together in Montgomery to discuss priorities for the 2023 legislative session. "There's a lot of decisions made in Montgomery that affect counties in different ways. It is good to have one voice and coming together like this we can all be on the same page and speak with one voice," said Jay Thompson, President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

'They are not alone:' Town Hall held to discuss veteran suicide prevention

Military veterans of all ages are choosing to take their own life and it's a problem all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year since 2001 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. It's an issue that isn't talked about enough, and the VA is trying to change the discussion with outreach programs.
ALABAMA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama

Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama’s Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused to...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama

There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama

First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
