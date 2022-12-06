Read full article on original website
Alabama among most deadly states for teen drivers, experts push safe driving classes
With the holidays coming up, more teenagers will have time on the road. Safety experts are warning parents to set some limits. Traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 16 to 20. We visited the Alabama Traffic Safety Center at the University of Montevallo. It offers...
Alabama lawmakers must find place for extra $2.7 billion in education funds
Alabama lawmakers are now faced with figuring out how to spend an extra $2.7 billion dollars in unexpected education funding. According to the Alabama Association of School Boards, lawmakers budgeted $7.7 billion dollars in tax revenue for the 2022 fiscal year, but instead, they brought in $10.4 billion. These extra funds have to be delegated to education.
Former workers accuse Alabama doctor of not paying his employees
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A prominent doctor in Huntsville is being accused by his former employees of writing bad payroll checks, leaving them without money to pay for their home expenses. Dr. Roger Stanmore, the owner of Premier Urgent Care, is being accused of not keeping proper payroll by...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
UTeach Program to be Implemented at Six Alabama Universities
The UTeach Institute at The University of Texas at Austin is partnering with the Alabama STEM Council and six Alabama universities to increase the number of highly qualified STEM teachers produced in the state. The UTeach program combines rigorous subject matter preparation with secondary teaching certification without adding time or cost to four-year degrees. This makes it uniquely qualified to meet the current STEM teacher shortage in Alabama, as noted by the Alabama Legislature, which has committed $14 million over five years to implement the program in the state.
Alabama seeing hundreds of new COVID-19 cases every day
State health leaders in Alabama reported hundreds of new COVID-19 cases. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, there were 5,807 new cases of COVID-19 in Alabama this week. In addition, there were 30 new deaths reported, and the positivity rate is up slightly to 9.9%. ADPH...
Gov. Kay Ivey names 1st cabinet appointee of new term; Curtis Stewart to lead ABC Board
Gov. Kay Ivey this morning announced the first cabinet appointment for her new four-year term, choosing Curtis Stewart as administrator of the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. Stewart has been deputy commissioner of the Alabama Department of Revenue for the last 10 years. He will replace Mac Gipson, who is...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
County leaders gather in Montgomery, set priorities for 2023 legislative session
Leaders for each of Alabama's 67 counties came together in Montgomery to discuss priorities for the 2023 legislative session. "There's a lot of decisions made in Montgomery that affect counties in different ways. It is good to have one voice and coming together like this we can all be on the same page and speak with one voice," said Jay Thompson, President of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA).
'They are not alone:' Town Hall held to discuss veteran suicide prevention
Military veterans of all ages are choosing to take their own life and it's a problem all across the country. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, there have been more than 6,000 veteran suicides a year since 2001 and suicide is the second leading cause of death for veterans under the age of 45. It's an issue that isn't talked about enough, and the VA is trying to change the discussion with outreach programs.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
Alabama prison supervisor allegedly accepted bribe to have inmate transferred
An Alabama prison supervisor accepted money to have an inmate transferred from one prison to another, according to newly released court documents. Deaundra Leshawn Johnson, a 43-year-old a captain with the Alabama Department of Corrections, was arrested late last month on four counts of bribery and four counts of using her position for personal gain.
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Alabama Power Raises Rates for Third Time This Year, Average Annual Cost Up $275
Alabama Power is raising its rates for the third time in six months, the company announced earlier this week, and residents can expect to pay hundreds of dollars more for electricity in 2023. The utility company first announced a rate increase in July, which took effect the next month and...
As Alabama fights flu outbreak, doctors share how you can stay safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As people get ready to head to holiday gatherings in the coming weeks, the state of Alabama is looking at rising flu cases, which has local doctors very concerned. The latest numbers from the Alabama Department of Public Health show over 20 people have died as a result of the flu […]
Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama’s Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused to...
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
Threat for severe weather next week for south Alabama
There could be a chance for severe weather in south Alabama next week. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has added a risk for severe storms for southwest Alabama next Wednesday, Dec. 14. All modes of severe weather look to be possible, including tornadoes and damaging winds. The National Weather Service...
Another ranking, another bad spot for Alabama
First, the somewhat good news – Alabama is not alone. There is abundant evidence that there’s a growing lack of political engagement in America. In 2020, In 2020, while a record 155 million Americans voted, that figure only accounts for 66.8% of the voting-age population. Statistics get even worse for mid-term elections.
