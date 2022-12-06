Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
'You can buy a home, but you can't buy a life': Clean up efforts underway in Akron
It has been more than a week since tornados crossed through West Alabama. There was damage in Eutaw, where an apartment building was seriously damaged. Homes were also damaged in Hale County. "We lost just about everything we got, but were recovering though," said Porter Key. Him and his wife...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued for 78-year-old Hale County
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Hale County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman Hester M. Brown. Brown was last seen on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at around 6:00 a.m. in the area of County Road 2 in Gallion, Alabama. The 78-year-old...
UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County
***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
Minor Injuries Reported After 8-Car Pileup on Highway 69 South in Tuscaloosa
Police in Tuscaloosa are reporting only minor injuries after an eight-car pileup snarled traffic on Highway 69 South Wednesday afternoon. In a post shared on Facebook, TPD said eight vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mimosa Park Drive and Highway 69 South. No one was seriously...
WTOK-TV
Help available for Eutaw tornado victims
EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Eutaw who are in need are urged to complete an online form, according to a news release from EMA Director Hodges Smith and the Greene County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee. The form can be found here under “Report Loss or Request Disaster...
Inmate Back In Custody After Tuscaloosa County Jail Escape Friday
UPDATE 8 A.M.: Rogers is back in the custody of the sheriff's office, Deputy McDaniel said. She thanked the Tuscaloosa Police Department and Northport Police Department for helping recapture the inmate. A large-scale manhunt is underway in Tuscaloosa Friday morning after a young inmate escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa escaped inmate captured
Authorities in Tuscaloosa captured an escaped inmate within a couple hours of his escape Friday morning. 23-year-old Quinn Martel John Rogers was an inmate worker at the county jail who walked out when a delivery truck pulled up to the loading dock area of the jail Friday morning just before 6.
Police in Tuscaloosa Identify 22-Year-Old Shot to Death Tuesday
Police in Tuscaloosa have identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a shooting at Hodo Haven Apartments Tuesday evening. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said TPD officers were called to the 600 block of 33rd Street East in Tuscaloosa Tuesday around 6:10 p.m.
Mississippi State Trooper charged with domestic violence in Tuscaloosa
Jones faces charges in Tuscaloosa after allegedly threatening his child's life.
The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!
The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
Tuscaloosa Man Accused of Firing Shots at Pregnant Wife in Moundville
A Tuscaloosa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly assaulted and fired shots at his pregnant wife earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, 22-year-old Devin Jerrell Smith was riding in a car on Lagrone Road in Moundville Sunday with his wife, who is reportedly 9 months pregnant, and two other people.
alabamanews.net
Selma Doctors Share Familiar Advice Against Virus Trio
A pair of Selma doctors are sharing some advice to help people stay healthy for the holidays — as more and more people become sick due to the so-called — Triple-demic. Respiratory illness cases are on the rise this holiday season. On top of it being flu season — COVID-19 remains a concern. And RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — is surging.
Alabama drugstore to close after 106 years of family business
The year was 1916, and the First World War was raging in Europe when George A. Swift and his bookkeeper brother, William P. “Will” Swift collaborated to open Swift Drug in a still iconic building in downtown Selma. For 106 years after that October day, Swift Drug Company...
ABC 33/40 News
Man sentenced to 10 years after gun found during investigation into captive woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A Birmingham man was sentenced Thursday for illegally possessing a gun that was found when authorities responded to a call reporting he was holding a woman against her will. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 39-year-old Joseph Ryan Byram was sentenced to 120 months...
The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open
The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
Cottondale Man Caught Growing Weed in Closet, Police Seize Drugs, Cash and Guns
Narcotics agents arrested a Tuscaloosa County man who was allegedly growing marijuana in his walk-in closet in Cottondale last week, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. In a deposition filed Wednesday, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force said they were executing a search warrant at...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
