Eutaw, AL

95.3 The Bear

UPDATE: Search For Escaped Inmate In Tuscaloosa County

***TUSCALOOSA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES NOW HAVE QUINN ROGERS, THE ESCAPED INMATE FROM EARLIER TODAY, IN CUSTODY***. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff deputies are searching for an escaped inmate on Lurleen Wallace Boulevard and Main Avenue. *From Twitter/@MikeDubberlyGDA. Of course, a large police presence can be seen in that area at this time.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

Help available for Eutaw tornado victims

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - Tornado victims in Eutaw who are in need are urged to complete an online form, according to a news release from EMA Director Hodges Smith and the Greene County Long Term Disaster Recovery Committee. The form can be found here under “Report Loss or Request Disaster...
EUTAW, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

BREAKING: Man Shot Dead at Tuscaloosa Apartments Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Details on the case are still sparse, but Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to Hodo Haven Apartments on 33rd Street East around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa escaped inmate captured

Authorities in Tuscaloosa captured an escaped inmate within a couple hours of his escape Friday morning. 23-year-old Quinn Martel John Rogers was an inmate worker at the county jail who walked out when a delivery truck pulled up to the loading dock area of the jail Friday morning just before 6.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are Back In Tuscaloosa This Weekend — Here’s Their Schedule!

The Budweiser Clydesdales made their grand return to Tuscaloosa Wednesday and will have several other public stops before they hit the road again Saturday. Aidan Christner, a Budweiser brand ambassador, said the turnout to the horses' debut appearance at Winn Dixie in Northport Wednesday was great and he and his team are excited to for the other three events planned during their time here in Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Doctors Share Familiar Advice Against Virus Trio

A pair of Selma doctors are sharing some advice to help people stay healthy for the holidays — as more and more people become sick due to the so-called — Triple-demic. Respiratory illness cases are on the rise this holiday season. On top of it being flu season — COVID-19 remains a concern. And RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — is surging.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

The first Alabama location of Biscuit Love is now open

The wait is finally over for Biscuit Love’s first Alabama location. The popular Nashville-based brunch concept known for its topped biscuits and biscuit bowls, opened Wednesday morning in Cahaba Heights. Located at 4317 Dolly Ridge Road, the restaurant will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa woman knows what Brittney Griner’s family is feeling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Brittney Griner is free! The announcement came from the White House on Thursday. The Russians released Griner in a prisoner exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. White House leaders say Griner had been released from a Russian penal colony. One Tuscaloosa woman knows all too...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa Police taking applications for annual Citizens Police Academy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Preparations are underway for the annual Citizens Police Academy, which starts in February and runs through March. Tuscaloosa police say they started this about 10 years ago so the public can get a better understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. Veteran policeman Chief Deputy...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

