WALA-TV FOX10
Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
utv44.com
Mobile city leaders hear more opposition to medical marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana dispensaries will soon be able to operate legally in the state, but Mobile City Councilman Scott Jones says not my back yard. He's concerned if Mobile allows the businesses, it will only lead to an increase in drug abuse. "A large portion of the people in the city...
Planes, trains, ports, and Richard Shelby: Mobile readies for a ‘big day’ on Friday
Knox Ross has visited Mobile many times over the years as a representative of the Southern Rail Commission and has viewed the city as a high-quality place with a vibrant downtown, a cruise ship, vibrant eateries that is a short drive to the beaches. But he also has another observation...
utv44.com
Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022
Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
Will Mobile become Alabama’s second largest city? Key decisions loom ahead on annexation
Mobile city officials are vowing to fast-track an annexation process that could lead to a public vote by March that would determine if the Port City’s overall population will rise by 26,000 new residents. The vote, which would occur during a special election sometime after the city’s Mardi Gras...
lbmjournal.com
Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project
MOBILE, Alabama — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and...
City of Mobile urges residents to dispose of old tires during Scrap Tire Amnesty Day
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile says it wants to focus on a litter free Mobile, especially when it comes to properly disposing old tires. On December 10 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., the City is encouraging residents to take part in their Scrap Tire Amnesty Day in an attempt to promote […]
New traffic unit to enforce speeding in Daphne neighborhoods
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving above the posted speed limit in the Jubilee City is a problem Daphne Police say is getting worse. “It’s not safe for the children to play outside because drivers are not paying attention. We’ve got a lot of pedestrian friendly neighborhoods and a lot of people like to walk in […]
roofingexteriors.com
Former NRCA President Passes Away
Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants. In a city known for its fruit...
utv44.com
NBC 15 Reality Check Investigation: Alabama Village household without water for 2 months
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported the Alabama Village community is at risk for potentially getting its water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. Tonight, we've learned one household in the Alabama Village neighborhood in Prichard has been without water for two months now. The homeowner who lives there is disabled, and bed ridden. He's lived there for almost 30 years and tells me he's never had any problems with his water until recently.
utv44.com
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
utv44.com
Targeting the Violence livestream 12/8/22
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Livestreaming in conversation with Senora McCracken. She has written a book and has launched a brand designed just for black and brown boys. Live right here and on the NBC 15 Facebook page at 3 p.m. Thursday December 8 2022.
utv44.com
ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found
UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
Student threatens to bring a gun to elementary school: Spanish Fort Police
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG)– Spanish Fort Police were called to a local elementary school after receiving reports of a threat. Spanish Fort Police say a student at Rockwell Elementary School told several students he was going to bring a gun to school on Friday. Around lunch time Thursday, students told administrators about a sixth grader […]
Baldwin beach renourishment project in jeopardy of being pushed back a year
Rebuilding the beaches in Baldwin County is something that hasn't been done in 10 years but was supposed to get started later this month but that may not happen which could be devastating during the next hurricane season.
utv44.com
Inaugural tree lighting at Mobile nursing home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people struggle to get together due to Covid 19, flu, or even RSV. But not today at one local facility, Twin Oaks Nursing Home hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting for its residents, their families, and the community as a whole.
