WALA-TV FOX10

Pascagoula cracking down on properties deemed to be “public menaces”

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - When the city designates a blighted property as a “public menace,” it doesn’t mess around when it comes to picking up the mess. “The public menace route is the option of last resort to finally get these properties cleaned up,” said Pascagoula City Manager Michael Silverman.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

House donated to City of Fairhope for nature park project

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A house, tucked away in the woods along Fly Creek near Scenic Highway 98, could soon be the focal point of a new public park in Fairhope. WKRG News 5 has been following this story for months since the project was first announced. “Either as an outdoor classroom, or as the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Groundbreaking for Mobile International Airport Friday December 9 2022

Governor Kay Ivey on Friday will participate in the groundbreaking for the Mobile International Airport’s new terminal. With plans to open in 2025, the new facility, an estimated $330 million investment, will be approximately 143,000-square feet with five gates, eventually expanding to host 12. The governor will be joined...
MOBILE, AL
lbmjournal.com

Great Southern Wood plans $13.7 million Alabama expansion project

MOBILE, Alabama — Great Southern Wood plans to invest $13.7 million in an expansion project at its treatment facility in Mobile County, allowing the company to create 12 jobs and retain 78 current positions, according to the Mobile Chamber. The project will improve the facility’s traffic flow, storage, and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

New traffic unit to enforce speeding in Daphne neighborhoods

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Driving above the posted speed limit in the Jubilee City is a problem Daphne Police say is getting worse. “It’s not safe for the children to play outside because drivers are not paying attention. We’ve got a lot of pedestrian friendly neighborhoods and a lot of people like to walk in […]
DAPHNE, AL
roofingexteriors.com

Former NRCA President Passes Away

Former NRCA President Bruce McCrory, co-founder and secretary/treasurer of Kiker Corporation, Mobile, Alabama, and technical director for Nations Roof, Mobile, passed away Nov. 30. He was 72. In addition to serving as NRCA’s president from 2012-13, McCrory served as NRCA chairman of the board—elect from 2011-12; vice chairman from 2006-08...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fairhope makes plan to cut spread of invasive plants

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - In Baldwin County, a city known for its botanical beauty is trying to keep invasive plants from spreading. Fairhope city officials recently did a walk-through at the Triangle Park location and discovered several invasive species of trees and plants. In a city known for its fruit...
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

NBC 15 Reality Check Investigation: Alabama Village household without water for 2 months

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported the Alabama Village community is at risk for potentially getting its water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. Tonight, we've learned one household in the Alabama Village neighborhood in Prichard has been without water for two months now. The homeowner who lives there is disabled, and bed ridden. He's lived there for almost 30 years and tells me he's never had any problems with his water until recently.
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Targeting the Violence livestream 12/8/22

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Livestreaming in conversation with Senora McCracken. She has written a book and has launched a brand designed just for black and brown boys. Live right here and on the NBC 15 Facebook page at 3 p.m. Thursday December 8 2022.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

ShotSpotter apathy: Mobilians weigh in on new numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Gun shots continue to ring out in Mobile. New police statistics show there continues to be apathy throughout the city when it comes to reporting these gunshots to police. More than 3,000 shots have been detected in Mobile since the city's new ShotSpotter system went...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Panini Pete’ to open Daphne waterfront restaurant

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – A new restaurant is coming to the Eastern Shore next year, replacing The Back Deck along Mobile Bay. Pete Blohme, known as Panini Pete along the Gulf Coast, plans to open The Waterfront restaurant in March. The building, owned by the Lake Forest Homeowner’s Association, was previously occupied by The Back […]
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

3 Escambia Co. schools no longer on lockdown, deputies say no credible threat found

UPDATE: Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy are no longer on lockdown. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing, but there was no credible threat found. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pine Forest High School, Longleaf Elementary, and Success Academy have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
utv44.com

Inaugural tree lighting at Mobile nursing home

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — As the holiday season approaches, a lot of people struggle to get together due to Covid 19, flu, or even RSV. But not today at one local facility, Twin Oaks Nursing Home hosted its inaugural Christmas tree lighting for its residents, their families, and the community as a whole.
MOBILE, AL

