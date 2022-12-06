PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported the Alabama Village community is at risk for potentially getting its water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. Tonight, we've learned one household in the Alabama Village neighborhood in Prichard has been without water for two months now. The homeowner who lives there is disabled, and bed ridden. He's lived there for almost 30 years and tells me he's never had any problems with his water until recently.

