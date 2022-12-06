Read full article on original website
Legislator behind Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law is accused of Covid-relief fraud
The Florida legislator who sponsored legislation critics dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay" bill was accused of illegally obtaining tens of thousands of dollars in Covid-relief funds, authorities said Wednesday. Joseph Harding, 35, was indicted on six counts of wire fraud, money laundering, making false statements and other crimes,...
Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes
Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Funeral home ‘mutilated and unlawfully disposed’ of ex-Saint Glenn Foster Jr.’s body after Alabama police custody death, lawsuit alleges
A New Orleans funeral home mutilated and unlawfully disposed of former New Orleans Saint player Glenn Foster Jr.’s remains after his death one year ago while in police custody in Alabama, according to a newly filed lawsuit. Foster, 31, was taken into police custody Dec. 4 after a speeding...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Alabama lawmakers weigh in on low military recruiting levels
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The pool of those eligible to join the military continues to shrink, and according to some republican lawmakers, the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is partly to blame. Military leaders also said the pool of young women and men that are actually eligible to join the military...
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Alabama man killed early Tuesday when SUV overturns, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Tuesday when his SUV struck a highway embankment and overturned, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Union Springs man. Prestic R. Faulk, 49, was fatally injured when the 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe he...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
Alabama man arrested in fentanyl poisoning death at Panhandle bachelor party
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Walton County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man on felony charges after a bachelor party turned deadly in Santa Rosa Beach in May. Walton County Sheriff’s investigators said 26-year-old John Nabors supplied fentanyl-laced cocaine at the bachelor party. When deputies responded to the scene, they said they found an […]
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
