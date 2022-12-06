ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State



Alabama Now

Ex-Alabama prison guards charged with ethics, bribery crimes

Four former officers at a north Alabama prison have been charged with bribery and ethics law violations, the state prison system confirmed. The four men face charges of using their public positions for financial gain and bribery, a spokeswoman for the Alabama Department of Corrections wrote in an email. The four had worked as correctional officers at Limestone Correctional Facility. All four resigned on Nov. 22, according to the prison system.
ALABAMA STATE
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utv44.com

Alabama lawmakers weigh in on low military recruiting levels

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The pool of those eligible to join the military continues to shrink, and according to some republican lawmakers, the Covid-19 vaccine mandate is partly to blame. Military leaders also said the pool of young women and men that are actually eligible to join the military...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago

What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
SULLIGENT, AL

