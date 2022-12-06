ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

04-10-23-35-36

(four, ten, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $485,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

