2 arrested in drug investigations
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two men were arrested in separate drug investigation in Wayne County, Sheriff Rick Thompson said Thursday in a release. The sheriff said Andy “AJ” Maynard, who’s from Prichard, was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Cabell County. Maynard was wanted on warrants stemming from a drug investigation in the Prichard area of Wayne County.
Photos of jewelry found along with human remains released by sheriff
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- It’s been about a week since a hunter discovered human remains, belonging to a woman between the ages of 30 to 50, in the Lucasville area. Friday, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released photos of jewelry that was found at the scene. Three...
Woman sentenced to more than 20 years for drug trafficking
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman from the Detroit area was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for drug trafficking, the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office said.. Candace D. Guice, 24, was convicted after a two-day trial. In early January, Guice was pulled over on state Route...
School resource officer walks through response following shooting threats at surrounding schools
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Threats made minutes apart from each other regarding possible shootings at Huntington High School and South Charleston High School sent law enforcement to investigate and protect. The threats turned out to be a hoax. However, law enforcement officials checked up on schools across the region to...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Pike Co., Ohio
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A accident involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian resulted in a death early Wednesday morning. According to Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, around 1:19 a.m. the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck traveling northbound on State Route 104 hit a pedestrian walking southbound in the northbound lane.
Missing man’s body found in pond
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The body of a missing man was found Friday afternoon in a pond in Carter County, according to Kentucky State Police. Fifty-three-year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found and pulled out of the pond Sunday. Dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search Monday.
Lockdown at Meadows Elementary lifted
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A lockdown issued for Meadow Elementary in Huntington Friday due to police activity nearby has been lifted, according to Director of Communication for Cabell County Schools, Jedd Flowers. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information. HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dismissal at Meadows Elementary has...
SUV catches fire on I-64
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews have cleared the scene of a vehicle fire. According to a Cabell County 911 dispatcher, the fire happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday near mile marker 13 between the Hal Greer Boulevard and 29th Street exits. No injuries were reported. Keep checking the WSAZ app...
Man killed after crashing into dump truck
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday after crashing into a parked ODOT dump truck on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Justin P. Hedges, 39, of Coolville, Ohio, is identified as the victim. Troopers say Hedges was driving west in a Jeep Cherokee when it...
Staffing emergency in W.Va. jails, prisons
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Taxpayers depend upon correctional officers to keep their families safe, but at some jails in West Virginia more than 65% of positions are vacant. At one jail, the vacancy rate stands as high as 75%. And closer to home, Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, has a...
Christmas decorations stolen from Barboursville Park
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Christmas lights and decorations are up throughout Barboursville Park to help families get into the holiday spirit. However, village officials say two reindeer from the display seem to have wandered off. A Facebook post from the Barboursville Village of Lights says they’ve tried to improve each...
Claus for the Cause with CAMC
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The CAMC Foundation’s annual end of the year fundraiser for their cancer center is back. Bryan Cummings and Robby Queen stopped by Studio 3 to talk about Claus for the Cause.
Construction of Hal Greer Boulevard Corridor project to begin soon
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signed a $13 million contract on Friday, clearing the way for the start of a project set to redevelop Hal Greer Boulevard. The city of Huntington, the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways, and KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission...
A Cocomelon Christmas
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - From plush dolls to the 2022 toddler toy of the year, there are plenty of gift options for the Cocomelon fans in your life this year. Lilliana Vazquez stopped by Studio 3 to show off some must have toys.
Studio 301 puts a new twist on “The Nutcracker”
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Studio 301 is putting a new twist on a classic ballet. Some dancer stopped by Studio 3 with a sneak peek.
Huntington High holds Jingle and Mingle event
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can jingle and mingle, and make some important connections, with Huntington High!. Jessica Jordan and Josh Nelson stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the Jingle and Mingle resource fair.
Security video shows principal helping save student’s life
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A principal is being praised for actions that helped save a student’s life. First year Huntington East Middle School Principal Jody Sowards never imagined he’d find himself dubbed a hero. On Nov. 3, eighth-grader Tim Johnson was in the hall at the school during...
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
Tudor's Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by Studio 3 to talk about it.
“Very Merry Christmas & More” concert heads to Huntington
You can't have Christmas without the Christmas music. Jason Lovins with The Jason Lovins Band stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a big show coming to Huntington.
The Cline twins join Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. on “Home for the Holidays” tour
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan native, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., made headlines when he won America’s Got Talent. Now he’s taking two more AGT stars, the Cline twins, on tour with him. They stopped by Studio 3 to talk about all the details.
