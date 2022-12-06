Storm brings fresh snow to Valley mountain communities

While the Valley received plenty of rain and wind over the weekend, some mountain areas saw snow.

Huntington Lake got fresh powder, and Shaver Lake saw limited snowfall.

Snow in the local mountains usually draws big crowds, but rain over the weekend washed away much of the powder near Shaver Lake.

The drive up to Shaver Lake might fool you because there are no signs of snow near Cressman's General Store and very little when you get to Shaver Lake.

But that didn't stop this Fresno family from playing in the powder.

Brittany Haro escaped the Valley's warmth to celebrate her cousin's birthday, but didn't quite get the chance to make the snow angels she'd planned.

Haro said, "I like the snow a lot and it doesn't snow at all in Fresno."

Angel Ortiz, who turned 14, said he was happy to be out in nature with his family. "We're probably going just to explore and find pine cones and stuff like that," Ortiz said.

A quiet Monday in Shaver Lake left the roads empty, similar to the weekend, according to one Shaver Lake business owner Kanwar Chalal.

He said the foot traffic to his business, Shaver Lake Liquor & Beer Business Owner, was slow due to visitors expecting a big storm to come through.

Chalal said he believed visitors were concerned about traveling in those conditions.

"Don't be scared to come up when traveling," Chalal said. "If they can overcome that - fear, I would say, then the business should be good at Shaver Lake."

The heavy snowfall was mainly above 7000 feet, like at Tamarack Snow Park. While it looks fluffy, it's actually quite hard.

Roads were not that icy, but it was slushy closer to Huntington lake.

Caltrans District 6 PIO Larry Johnson said their crews were working in the early morning hours keep the roads open for people going to Shaver and China Peak Ski Resort.

"They are still actively working overnight hours - blowing the roads, salting the roads. Whatever they need with CHP to make the roads safe," Johnson said.

"Just slow down that's the biggest thing that we want you to do, we want you to get there safe and we want you to come back safe," he said.

CHP reminds you, if you are headed up the mountain, then always be prepared and make sure you have snow chains for your tires.