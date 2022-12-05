ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Dolphins' Tagovailoa, Chargers' Herbert set for prime time

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Draft Class of 2020 alums Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are preparing to face each other for the second time — and with more at stake for their respective teams. Both quarterbacks are trying to do something classmates Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts have...
WVNews

Seahawks begin defining 2-game stretch hosting Panthers

SEATTLE (AP) — Pete Carroll was really thrown for a loop when the NFL added a 17th game to the schedule last season. “In my mind, I’m going to be in the fourth quarter when we get to next week. We are not there yet,” Seattle's veteran head coach said.
SEATTLE, WA
WVNews

Saints' bye comes as an all-but-lost season winds down

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints star receiver Michael Thomas and season-opening starting quarterback Jameis Winston have not played since Week 3 — and that has turned out to be just the beginning of what has gone awry for New Orleans in 2022. A Week 14 bye gives the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Analysis: Dominant Eagles' o-line worthy of MVP talk

If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. Jalen Hurts is among the top candidates for AP NFL MVP mainly due to a dominant line that protects him and paves the way for one of the league’s best rushing attacks. The Eagles are 11-1 for the fourth time in franchise history thanks to a dynamic offense and stingy defense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Bouncing back: Chiefs seek 14th straight win over Broncos

DENVER (AP) — Forget “We're on to Cincinnati.”. The catchphrase coined eight years ago by Bill Belichick after the Patriots were blown out at Kansas City was updated this week by Chiefs coach Andy Reid following his team's latest loss to the Bengals.
DENVER, CO
WVNews

Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen has shoulder surgery

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays reliever J.P. Feyereisen had right shoulder surgery this week after experiencing renewed discomfort while playing catch, the team announced Thursday. Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas operated on the right-hander on Wednesday, doing a general clean-up of the rotator cuff and labrum.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy