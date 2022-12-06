Read full article on original website
Mobile eyes new tax district to revive DIP
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Councilman CJ Small represents Dauphin Island Parkway and is backing a new plan that would put extra dollars in the area by creating a tax increment financing or TIF district. "My vision for this it is to really revitalize the south DIP area," said Small.
NBC 15 Reality Check Investigation: Alabama Village household without water for 2 months
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — We've reported the Alabama Village community is at risk for potentially getting its water shut off by the Prichard Water Board. Tonight, we've learned one household in the Alabama Village neighborhood in Prichard has been without water for two months now. The homeowner who lives there is disabled, and bed ridden. He's lived there for almost 30 years and tells me he's never had any problems with his water until recently.
Reality Check: Williamson HS stadium meeting turns explosive
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A community meeting was called tonight to discuss the fate of an on campus football stadium at Williamson High School. The spot where the stadium would be built is landlocked and owned by the city of Mobile. Williamson alumni, parents, and faculty have been left wondering about the status.
Law enforcement agencies prepare for permitless carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Starting next year, you will no longer need a pistol permit to carry a concealed gun in Alabama. That's when the new permitless carry or what some call constitutional carry law takes effect, and the Mobile County Sheriff's Office says there are concerns about its impact.
New program launching in Mobile to aid areas seeing higher gun violence
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The effort to reduce gun violence in Mobile is growing as Operation Echo Stop gets ready to launch a new program that will work alongside ShotSpotter. The ShotSpotter technology is located in different neighborhoods across the Port City detecting gun fire and that information is then shared with law enforcement.
Making Spirit Bright: Mullherin Home
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In spite of a fire and personal challenges, their spirits couldn’t be brighter!. A gentleman in a wheel chair is lowed from a van onto a Walmart parking lot. He can hardly contain his excitement. “You're ready for some shopping?" "Yes, sir! I'm ready!...
Salute to our Veterans: SK2 Edna Touart Thompson
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor SK2 Edna Touart Thompson who served 18 months in the WAVES division of the U.S. Navy. Thank you for your service, SK2 Edna Touart Thompson.
Salute to our Veterans: SFC Levorn Rowser
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is giving a salute to our veterans. Tonight we honor Sergeant SFC Levorn Rowser who served 22 years in the U.S. Army. Thank you for your service, SFC Levorn Rowser.
Panini Pete taking over troubled Lake Forest restaurant in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala.(WPMI) — The Lake Forest Homeowners Association is now partnering with famed restaurant owner Pete Blohme, better known as Panini Pete, to breathe new life into a restaurant the association owns. The association recently renovated the restaurant and renamed it the Back Deck, but it was a flop. The board's attorney tells NBC 15 News the previous management company was losing money so the board decided to go with someone who has had success in the restaurant business to turn things around.
Backups on I-10 hurting the pockets of truckers and bringing up safety concerns
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — If you were driving on I-10 the past few mornings, you may have run into some stand still traffic going into both Virginia street exits. Traffic made up of mostly 18-wheeler container trucks headed toward the APM terminal. The traffic has cleared up, but for truckers on deadlines, being stuck in traffic is less than ideal and some told me they were waiting for hours before getting to the terminal.
Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired
LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
Police: Atmore woman charged after newborn tests positive for meth
ATMORE, Ala. -- An Atmore woman was arrested after the Atmore Police Department says her baby was born with methamphetamine in its system. 22-year-old Sheyanne Wooley is charged with felony chemical endangerment of a child. According to the police department, the North Baldwin Infirmary contacted the Escambia County Alabama Department...
Mobile PD homicide investigation after man found dead in water across from Battleship
Homicide Investigation on the 2000 block of Battleship Parkway. According to Mobile Police, on December 4, 2022, at approximately 4:14 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Battleship Parkway concerning a possible deceased adult male in the water. Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male in the water along Battleship Parkway across the street from the USS Battleship.
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
Citronelle PD: "Armed and dangerous" shooting suspect in custody
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Citronelle Police, Russell Robinson was arrested this afternoon in Citronelle and is currently being transported to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of Attempted Murder. Around 3:10 P.M. this afternoon, the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the...
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT: Deck The Doors and bring light to Mobile's Ronald McDonald House
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You know, one good way to make someone's spirits bright is to put up some Christmas lights!. So may we suggest this holiday season putting up some special lights, ones made of paper?. No, they're not real Christmas light bulbs, but they still shine just...
Local author inspires with "Sonshines," a book for young boys of color
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — It's a subject that we will continue to target until we see a light at the end of the tunnel, youth violence. A study by the World Health Organization showed around the world, 42% of homicide victims are now children and young adults between the ages of 10 and 29; 84% of those are males. A local author has released a children's book specifically for brown and black boys. Her goal is to boost their confidence and self-esteem, and to let them know they can grow up and be great, productive young men.
UWF associate professor speaks on why Brittney Griner was released ahead of Marine
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- WNBA player Brittney Griner is on her way home after a prisoner swap with a Russian arms dealer. WEAR Spoke with the University of West Florida's Department of Government Associate Professor Jacob Shively about her release. He says Griner's release does not promise the release of Paul...
McGill-Toolen head football coach steps down
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the school's athletic director, the McGill-Toolen Catholic High School's head football coach, Norman Joseph, will be stepping down from the position. Athletic Director Bill Griffin revealed in a Friday email that Joseph will no longer lead the Yellow Jackets, stating the following:. On...
