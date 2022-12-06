Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
WBTV
Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
WBTV
South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department provides update on an active investigation
CMPD officials said it was a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus that was involved. Second juvenile arrested in murder of 17-year-old at east Charlotte bus stop. The victim was a student at Rocky River High School and had just gotten off the school bus when he was shot. One killed in crash...
WBTV
One killed in crash involving school bus in southwest Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in a crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in southwest Mecklenburg County early Thursday morning. The crash happened on York Road at Youngblood Road in the Steele Creek area. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead...
WBTV
‘God showed me who he was in a big way’: Charlotte real estate group helps family after fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte family lost everything when their apartment caught fire. Now, they’re starting over with a few Guardian Angels. The fire was two weeks ago and things felt like rock bottom for the family, but they’re feeling hopeful again just weeks before the holidays.
WBTV
Pineville Police District expanding to unincorporated area of Mecklenburg County
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Changes are coming to an area of southern Mecklenburg County sandwiched between Pineville and the Ballantyne. Starting this summer, the unincorporated currently patrolled by CMPD will transfer coverage to the Pineville Police Department. While Pineville will have to hire more officers to patrol it—the police department...
WBTV
Mount Holly to unveil statue in honor of fallen officer Tyler Herndon
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - This weekend will mark a somber date for the Mount Holly Police Department. Nearly two years ago, on Dec. 11, 2020, 25-year-old Mount Holly officer Tyler Herndon was killed in a shooting. Now, the city will unveil a new bronze statue at the police department in his honor.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WRAL
'Unfathomable': 5-year-old boy finds loaded handgun in Charlotte area backyard
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte reports hundreds of firearms have been stolen in the Charlotte area. Many have been taken from vehicles during break-ins, and for one Huntersville family, a stolen gun was found too close to home. Imagine being in your backyard with your kids and your 5-year-old...
WBTV
Video shows suspects stealing $30k in ATVs, dirt bikes from Gaston County business
Scott Brooks was murdered and robbed outside of Brooks Sandwich House three years ago. Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case. The Charlotte community will stand behind the family of Robinson on Saturday during a rally at Little Rock AME Zion Church. CMS working to help homeless students...
Motorcyclist killed in crash with bus near Palisades High School
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a crash near Palisades High School along York Road in southwest Charlotte on Thursday morning, MEDIC confirmed. Channel 9 was on the scene and saw that the accident involved a school bus and a motorcycle. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said there were no students...
Rally for justice in Shanquella Robinson case scheduled for this weekend
CHARLOTTE — Community leaders and family members of Shanquella Robinson will come together this weekend to call for justice in her death. The Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury announced plans to hold a rally this weekend. It’s been more than one month since Robinson, a Charlotte woman,...
WBTV
More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV
Opening statements shared in first day of trial of CMPD officer charged with involuntary manslaughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The defense and prosecution teams offered their opening statements on Thursday morning in the first trial that involves a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) officer in years. During the early morning hours of July 8, 2017, Officer Phillip Barker allegedly hit and killed 28-year-old James Michael Short...
WBTV
Pineville Police cadet arrested for assault, under investigation
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville Police Department cadet was arrested for simple assault in Charlotte, according to CMPD records. Pineville Police confirmed with WBTV that 24-year-old Chelsea Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 26 and an internal investigation is underway. Fernandez is a Basic Law Enforcement Trainee (BLET) and not...
WBTV
CMPD arrests man accused of impersonating a police officer in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has arrested and charged a man that they say impersonated a police officer in the Charlotte area. During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, police identified the man as 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges. Police said that Bridges was employed as a...
WBTV
Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home
Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
Comments / 0