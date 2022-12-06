ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Rally for Shanquella Robinson happening Saturday at Charlotte church

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members will rally on Saturday to remember Shanquella Robinson, the Charlotte woman who died at the end of October while on vacation with friends in Mexico. The FBI and authorities in Mexico have been investigating her death. Robinson, 25, left Charlotte on a trip to...
WSOC Charlotte

Woman dies months after crash on Providence Road in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A woman died in the hospital more than three months after a crash on Providence Road in south Charlotte, police reported on Friday. The crash happened on Aug. 30 near Providence Road and Folger Drive. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a Subaru Forester made a U-turn in front of a Ford Explorer, and the Explorer hit the rear side of the Subaru before going into oncoming traffic and hitting a Honda Accord head-on.
WBTV

South Charlotte elementary school evacuated following bomb threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A south Charlotte school had to be evacuated on Friday after it received a bomb threat, the school said in a letter to parents. Pinewood Elementary School received the threat on Friday afternoon, and out of an abundance of caution, cleared out the school and moved all students and staff to a nearby Office Depot store on South Boulevard.
WCNC

3 years since beloved restaurant owner was killed: 'Your memory is our treasure'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Friday, Dec. 9, marks three years since the shooting death of Scott Brooks, the co-owner of Charlotte staple Brooks' Sandwich House. Brooks was shot and killed during an armed robbery while he was preparing to open the restaurant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Two men are facing numerous charges in connection with Brooks' killing. Both suspects are now awaiting trials after pleading not guilty in the case in July.
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
WBTV

More showers to pass through before sunshine returns next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a soggy, grey week we are still not done with the rain. We will have to deal with some more passing showers for the weekend, but sunshine will finally return for the start of next week. Saturday: Cloudy, cool. First Alert: Rain chances increase Sunday...
WBTV

Pineville Police cadet arrested for assault, under investigation

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Pineville Police Department cadet was arrested for simple assault in Charlotte, according to CMPD records. Pineville Police confirmed with WBTV that 24-year-old Chelsea Fernandez was arrested on Nov. 26 and an internal investigation is underway. Fernandez is a Basic Law Enforcement Trainee (BLET) and not...
WBTV

CMPD arrests man accused of impersonating a police officer in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has arrested and charged a man that they say impersonated a police officer in the Charlotte area. During a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, police identified the man as 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges. Police said that Bridges was employed as a...
WBTV

Kannapolis man found shot to death inside his home

Police arrested 29-year-old Stephen Burke Bridges after he allegedly posed as a CMPD officer. Court begins hearing arguments for CMPD officer accused of hitting, killing pedestrian. Updated: 7 hours ago. A part-time CMPD employee and the victim's brother took the witness stand in the first day of the Phillip Barker...
