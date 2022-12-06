CBDCs could be the next big thing for governments and financial institutions. However, a lot of users fear that it would give governments too much control. , over 100 countries are exploring CBDCs, with Australia’s central bank trialing a digital currency to explore “innovative ways” for homes and businesses to make payments and transfer funds. With countries aiming to become the crypto capital of the world, there are various initiatives taken by governments to jump on this trend and become pioneers in this field. This led to quite a few experiments being conducted by several governments that can tune our expectations with regard to implementing decentralized technology in the centralized sector. Let’s explore the CBDC movement and discover whether centralized bank digital currencies are the first step in crypto’s mainstream adoption, or the gateway to a dystopian future.

