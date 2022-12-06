Read full article on original website
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel says firing GM Jon Robinson 'wasn't a decision that included me'
The top-two most-asked questions at Mike Vrabel's news conference the day after Tenessee Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk's surprise firing of general manager Jon Robinson were obvious: Why now and did Vrabel play a role in the decision?. Vrabel either downplayed, brushed aside or flat-out denied the timing of the...
Look: Aaron Rodgers Girlfriend Rumors Are Swirling Today
Last Friday night, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers sat courtside at the Bucks-Lakers game. Sports fans noticed that he was sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens. Rodgers and Edens have attended Bucks games together in the past. However, this time around felt different. That's because...
Las Vegas Is Predicting A Major NFL Upset This Weekend
There could be a massive upset in the NFL this coming Sunday. An NFC North showdown is on tap between the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings and the 5-7 Detroit Lions. The Vikings are gunning for that top spot in the conference while the Lions are looking to keep making progress in year two of the Dan Campbell era.
Photos: Meet The Owner's Daughter Linked To Aaron Rodgers
Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, was sitting courtside at Friday night's game alongside Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Dodgers. This wasn't the first time they sat next to each other at a game. Edens and Rodgers have attended multiple Bucks games. In the past, no...
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Expressed Interest In Signing Aging WR Desean Jackson — But Team Never Called
It was clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers organization believed help at the wide receiver position was necessary when the front office drafted George Pickens and Calvin Austin III in the second and fourth rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, respectively. JuJu Smith-Schuster left in free agency along with James Washington...
Where GM Ryan Poles Failed the Bears Most
The Bears have one area of need so great they probably would have trouble fixing it with the draft and free agency combined.
Tom Brady reportedly 'had trouble getting out of bed' over loss of marriage
Quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly using playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall as a way to cope with his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. "Friends say that Brady was so down about the loss of his marriage that he literally had trouble getting out of bed in the morning," Outkick's Jason Cole explained.
Bucs fans not happy with Byron Leftwich over press conference answers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were not happy with Byron Leftwich after hearing what the offensive coordinator had to say on Thursday. The Bucs are 6-6 and have barely squeezed out two of their last four wins. They needed late comebacks to beat the Rams in Week 9 and the Saints in Week 13. The Bucs’ offense has not scored more than 22 points in a game since Week 4.
NFL World Shocked By 1 Betting Spread This Weekend
Don't look now but there's a surprising betting line out of the NFC North this Sunday. Per ESPN's Mina Kimes, the 5-7 Lions are favored over the 10-2 Vikings in Week 14. Something that shocked the NFL world. "Bama fans now believe that the Lions should be in the playoffs...
NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Lions, Aaron Rodgers, Packers, Vikings
Lions QB Jared Goff is quietly putting together one of the best seasons of his career, and he recognizes it. “I feel like I am playing the best football of my career right now,” Goff said, via ESPN. Goff believes that as he’s grown as a player, he’s been...
Bears mock draft: Jalen Carter selected with No. 2 pick
The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. For these purposes, the selections will be at No. 2, No. 57 and No. 66 since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds.
Colin Cowherd Believes 1 Prominent NFL Coach Might Retire
Could the Rams lose head coach Sean McVay to retirement this offseason? Colin Cowherd thinks there's a possibility that'll happen. While previewing this Thursday's game between the Raiders and Rams, Cowherd talked about how difficult this season has been for the defending champions. They currently have a 3-9 record. Cowherd...
Major Sean McVay Rumor Swirling This Friday
Last night's come-from-behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders had to have been an exhilarating one for Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. Giving snaps to Baker Mayfield, who'd been acquired just two days previously, the former first overall pick marched the Rams down the field en route to ...
Bengals Updates on Joe Mixon and Hayden Hurst
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst didn't practice on Wednesday after suffering a calf injury in Cincinnati's Week 13 win over Kansas City. The veteran will likely miss Sunday's game against Cleveland and head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst was "doubtful" for the matchup. Running back Joe Mixon was a full...
Hall of Fame QB has brutal take on Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson has received ample criticism from a lot of places in 2022, but the latest assessment from one of his mentors might be one of the harshest in its own way. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, who served as a Seahawks radio analyst for the first seven years of Wilson’s career there, said that Wilson was getting what he had always wanted now that he was in Denver: the chance to be a pocket passer. That, Moon said, is precisely why things are not working.
Baker Mayfield helps Chicago Bears with the 2023 NFL draft
With Baker Mayfield winning last night, Chicago Bears still find themselves with the second-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. As it stands going into Week 14, the Chicago Bears own the #2 overall pick in the 2023 draft. There is just one issue. There is a chance they won’t keep that choice even if they lose their final four games.
LeBron James Pays Respect to Colin Kaepernick
Technically, winter does not start until December 21. However, it's already cold throughout most of North America, especially in Toronto, Canada. That means it's time for everyone to truly show off their fashion style. Last night, the Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Lakers. Unfortunately for the fans in attendance,...
Eagles LB Haason Reddick will make unique NFL history with his next sack
Haason Reddick is quietly having a solid first season with the Philadelphia Eagles. And with his next sack, the linebacker can make unique NFL history. As O.J. Spivey of the Philadelphia Tribune points out, Reddick is only one sack away from becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 or more in three consecutive seasons with three different teams.
David Bakhtiari welcomes new baby
David Bakhtiari has always been a person who connects well with the fans of Green Bay. Whether it is interacting on social media or chugging beers at a Milwaukee Bucks game, the fans love him. Part of the rapport is Bakhtiari's willingness to give the fans a glimpse into his life. On Wednesday, Bakhtiari welcomed a new baby into his family.
