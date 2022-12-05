Sojourner Truth House Receives $1.25 Million Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Grant to Help End Homelessness for Families in Northwest Indiana

Read full article on original website
Franciscan Health’s Fresh Start Market, Food Rx Program gets $20k boost from Old National Bank Foundation
Northwest Indiana families facing food insecurity will have extra help thanks to a $20,000 grant from Old National Bank Foundation to Franciscan’s Health’s Fresh Start Market and new Food Rx Program. The Franciscan Health Foundation partnered in 2021 with the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana to create a...
United Way announces giving campaign to accomplish new strategic direction
Following the launch of its 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, United Way Northwest Indiana is kicking off a giving campaign to address challenges for residents in the Region. “In Northwest Indiana, 1 in 3 households can’t afford basic needs such as childcare, housing, food and transportation,” said Adam O’Doherty, president and CEO of United Way Northwest Indiana. “We’re working to expand our services to meet residents where they are at.”
UnitedHealthcare grant helps babies receive vital nutrients in Minnesota
A $20,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to the Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies is helping the Golden Valley-based nonprofit purchase a new walk-in freezer, in order to expand their reach. The new freezer will allow the Minnesota Milk Bank for Babies to double its current capacity for storing milk donations, which...
NIPSCO Offers Additional Energy Assistance Programs Beginning December 1
NIPSCO is encouraging income-eligible customers struggling to pay their gas utility bill to apply for additional energy assistance programs available beginning December 1 through May 31. Programs such as NIPSCO Hardship, SERV (Supply Energy Resources to Veterans) and SILVER (Seniors in Indiana Low-Income and Vulnerable Energy Resource) offer a one-time benefit of up to $400 per year to those who qualify.
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, December 8 – 11
The Region is ramping up for Christmas and making a big effort to make sure everyone is included! Whether it's through dedicated toy drives, holiday performances, or special offers to help wrap up gift shopping, many community favorites are making sure Northwest Indiana radiates with holiday joy this weekend. There’s sure to be something for everyone to enjoy with family and friends!
