Senior Spotlight: Alicia Method, Cello
Alicia Method ’23, a double major in music and English, held her senior cello recital on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Paul Recital Hall. Method included pieces from composers such as Bach, Massenet, and Shostakovich, and she also included more recent pieces, such as “The People Could Fly,” a 2020 composition by Alice Jones.
Dance Groups Hold Showcase and Senior Performs Dance Capstone
On Dec. 4 the various dance groups of Gettysburg College had their dance showcase from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the CUB Ballroom. The groups performing included Zouave Dance Company, BOMB Squad, Divine Dance Ensemble, and a capstone performance. Two students, Rin Stevenson ‘24 and Jae Bailon ‘25, were the...
Gettysburg College No Longer Provides Free Flu Vaccines Due to Merge with WellSpan
In October and November, Gettysburg College students received their yearly flu vaccinations, but many were surprised to discover that the vaccinations were not provided by the College for free like in previous years. The College used to hold a free flu shot clinic in Servo once a week for the...
