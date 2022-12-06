ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior Spotlight: Alicia Method, Cello

Alicia Method ’23, a double major in music and English, held her senior cello recital on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Paul Recital Hall. Method included pieces from composers such as Bach, Massenet, and Shostakovich, and she also included more recent pieces, such as “The People Could Fly,” a 2020 composition by Alice Jones.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Dance Groups Hold Showcase and Senior Performs Dance Capstone

On Dec. 4 the various dance groups of Gettysburg College had their dance showcase from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the CUB Ballroom. The groups performing included Zouave Dance Company, BOMB Squad, Divine Dance Ensemble, and a capstone performance. Two students, Rin Stevenson ‘24 and Jae Bailon ‘25, were the...
GETTYSBURG, PA

