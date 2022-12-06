ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Utah

Utah Jazz (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Utah aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak. The Warriors are 6-6 against conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte

Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Los Angeles after overtime win against Oklahoma City

Denver Nuggets (11-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Los Angeles Clippers after the Nuggets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime. The Clippers are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Toronto plays Orlando on 3-game road slide

Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 222.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Orlando looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is...
ORLANDO, FL
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Porterville Recorder

Boston and Sacramento square off in battle of top offenses

Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two offenses. The Celtics have gone 7-1 at home. Boston scores 119.7 points and has...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Top scorers square off in Dallas-Milwaukee matchup

Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is...
DALLAS, TX
Porterville Recorder

Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game. The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Indiana plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight win

Orlando Magic (5-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -6.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference teams....
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak

Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win

Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

Memphis faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento plays Detroit, seeks 6th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Kings have gone 5-3 at home. Sacramento averages 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game. The...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte takes on New York, aims to stop 3-game slide

New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play New York. The Hornets are 4-13 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Markkanen, Jazz to visit George, Clippers

Utah Jazz (12-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2- when it has fewer...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

Thompson leads Golden State against New Orleans after 41-point game

Golden State Warriors (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Klay Thompson scored 41 points in the Warriors' 127-120 win against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are 5-4 against Western Conference...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento faces Memphis on 6-game win streak

Sacramento Kings (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Memphis. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
MEMPHIS, TN

