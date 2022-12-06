Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
Porterville Recorder
Golden State puts home win streak on the line against Utah
Utah Jazz (12-8, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Utah aiming to continue its seven-game home winning streak. The Warriors are 6-6 against conference opponents. Golden State is eighth in the Western Conference with 32.9 defensive...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota takes road win streak into matchup with Charlotte
Minnesota Timberwolves (10-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (5-14, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Charlotte. The Hornets are 2-6 on their home court. Charlotte averages 14.3 turnovers per game...
Porterville Recorder
Denver visits Los Angeles after overtime win against Oklahoma City
Denver Nuggets (11-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-8, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Los Angeles Clippers after the Nuggets took down the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-126 in overtime. The Clippers are 9-7 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Golden State-Boston matchup
Boston Celtics (21-5, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-13, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum meet when Golden State takes on Boston. Curry is fifth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game and Tatum is fourth in the league averaging 30.5 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto plays Orlando on 3-game road slide
Toronto Raptors (13-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (6-20, 15th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Magic -8; over/under is 222.5. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits Orlando looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Magic have gone 2-15 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is...
Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed
American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
Porterville Recorder
Boston and Sacramento square off in battle of top offenses
Sacramento Kings (10-7, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-4, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings square off in a matchup between the NBA's top two offenses. The Celtics have gone 7-1 at home. Boston scores 119.7 points and has...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers square off in Dallas-Milwaukee matchup
Milwaukee Bucks (18-6, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-11, seventh in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 224.5. BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Dallas hosts Milwaukee. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Antetokounmpo is...
Grizzlies ride big third quarter to fifth straight win, knocking off Pistons
MEMPHIS — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and four blocks and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night for their fifth straight victory. Brandon Clarke added 17 points for Memphis, missing only one of his eight shots. Dillon Brooks had 16 points, and Ja Morant finished with 15 points and […]
Porterville Recorder
Booker, Phoenix set for matchup with New Orleans
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns face the New Orleans Pelicans. Booker is ninth in the NBA scoring 27.9 points per game. The Pelicans are 10-5 in Western Conference games....
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Orlando, looks for 4th straight win
Orlando Magic (5-11, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (8-6, fifth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pacers -6.5; over/under is 230. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana seeks to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Pacers have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference teams....
Porterville Recorder
Pelicans face the Suns on 5-game win streak
Phoenix Suns (16-9, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (16-8, first in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Pelicans -1.5; over/under is 228. BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans is looking to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Pelicans take on Phoenix. The Pelicans have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Miami plays Washington, seeks 5th straight home win
Washington Wizards (10-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (8-11, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Washington aiming to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Heat are 4-7 in conference play. Miami has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
Porterville Recorder
Memphis faces Detroit, looks for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (7-20, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-9, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Detroit trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Grizzlies are 10-2 on their home court. Memphis is the Western Conference leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento plays Detroit, seeks 6th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (3-13, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-6, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Detroit aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak. The Kings have gone 5-3 at home. Sacramento averages 120.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game. The...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte takes on New York, aims to stop 3-game slide
New York Knicks (12-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (7-18, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to end its three-game losing streak when the Hornets play New York. The Hornets are 4-13 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte has a 2-2 record in games decided...
Porterville Recorder
Markkanen, Jazz to visit George, Clippers
Utah Jazz (12-6, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (9-7, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers host Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. The Clippers are 8-6 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 2- when it has fewer...
Porterville Recorder
Thompson leads Golden State against New Orleans after 41-point game
Golden State Warriors (8-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-7, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Klay Thompson scored 41 points in the Warriors' 127-120 win against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans are 5-4 against Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento faces Memphis on 6-game win streak
Sacramento Kings (9-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (10-7, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento seeks to keep its six-game win streak alive when the Kings take on Memphis. The Grizzlies are 6-4 in Western Conference games. Memphis leads the Western Conference in rebounding, averaging...
Comments / 0